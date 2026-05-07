Lian Li Launches DK-07 Wood: A $1,400 Motorized Standing Desk That Houses Two PCs





Building a PC isn't cheap these days, but if you're ready to say 'Screw it, I'm all in! and then some', then Lian Li has you covered with its new DK-07 WOOD, a motorized standing desk that costs $1,399.99 and is capable of housing up to two Extended ATX (E-ATX) builds. It can also fit up to two 480mm or 420mm liquid cooling radiators or up to 17 120mm fans, though it lacks a built-in 32-inch OLED like one of the company's previous standing desks.





While obviously not for the faint of wallet, the DK-07 WOOD is one part luxury showpiece and multiple parts functional utility. Speaking to the former, it features a real wood tabletop constructed with a dark walnut finish that, from the press renders, looks stunning, along with a tempered glass panel that sits smack dab in the center to showcase your hardware.













"To improve accessibility, the desk features a sliding front panel that allows users to easily lift the tempered glass top when accessing internal components. Together with discreet storage drawers and a refined exterior finish, the DK-07 WOOD blends premium furniture aesthetics with enthusiast-grade PC integration," Lian Li says.





Removable motherboard trays make the prospect of building dual PCs inside a standing desk less daunting if you've never embarked down this road before. The desk also sports both horizontal and vertical GPU orientations with up to 383mm of clearance. That's plenty of room to cram a GeForce RTX 5090 or two inside!









Other cores specs include seven expansion slots, room for dual power supply units (220mm each), support for up to 10 3.5-inch HDDs and six 2.5-inch SSDs in a single PC setup or up to 10 HDDs and four SSDs in a dual configuration, multiple dust filters (two in the front and one on each side), and 180mm of CPU cooler height clearance.





The motorized standing desk is height-adjustable from 676mm to 1,126mm (26.6 inches to 44.3 inches), controllable via a circular panel with three customizable presets. There's also a built-in wireless charging pad, dual cable pass-through holes, and individual I/O setups for both PCs (each with 1x power, 1x reset, 2x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, and 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack).