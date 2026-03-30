Corvette ZR1X Vs Tesla Plaid: 1,250-HP Chevy Hybrid Dominates Drag Race





GM's Corvette ZR1X hybrid monster has asserted itself over electric rivals and internal combustion legends in dominant fashion. Many already know that the ZR1X has hypercar-like performance , and yet, nothing beats some real world head-to-heads against the likes of an army of Tesla Model S Plaids and a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.





Yes, three Tesla Plaids decided to challenge the ZR1X at the TX2K26 event at the Texas Motorplex. As it is, the Tesla is already a well-proven speed leader, what with its tri-motor setup that delivers instant torque and a 0-60 mph sprint of under two seconds





However, when the lights turned green, the ZR1X's launch control and massive rear tires allowed it to hook with surprising efficiency, keeping pace with the electric sedans through the initial sixty feet. As the race progressed into the eighth-mile and beyond, the ZR1X’s twin-turbocharged V8 began to breathe, pulling away with a ferocity that the electric motors couldn't match. By the time the cars crossed the quarter-mile mark, the Corvette had dipped into the 8.9-second range, a feat not usually seen from a vehicle with a license plate.









Watching the telemetry from these runs reveals the ZR1X’s true X-factor. It isn't just the 1,000-plus horsepower; it's how the vehicle manages that power through all the gears (especially the uppers). In the second half of the track, where electric motors often begin to see a slight taper in acceleration, the ZR1X continues to pull harder, crossing the traps at speeds exceeding 150 mph.





Image credits: Dragtimes/TX2K26

The name-taking didn't stop with the EVs either. The Corvette was also pitted against the Challenger SRT Demon 170, the reigning king of the drag strip and a car purpose-built for the quarter-mile. Ultimately, the Demon struggled to put its 1,025 horses to the pavement effectively. In contrast, the mid-engined ZR1X kept weight over all four tires and allowed the twin-turbos to spool up and do their job. The result was a comfortable victory for the Chevrolet. While the Demon 170 is all about old-school brute force, the ZR1X represents a new breed of hyper-Vette that combines that force with advanced chassis dynamics.