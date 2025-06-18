2026 Corvette ZR1X Revealed: 1,250-HP AWD Hybrid Is The Fastest Corvette Ever





Chevrolet has just pulled back the curtain on its most bonkers Corvette yet: the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. Hailed by the automaker as a "true American hypercar," the car shatters performance benchmarks (how does sub-2 seconds 0-60 mph sound?), combining twin-turbo V8 power and hybrid technology to deliver a monstrous 1,250 horsepower and possibly alter the very fabric of the universe.











For some time now, rumors surrounding a hybrid, all-wheel-drive ultimate Corvette, often dubbed "Zora" in homage to legendary Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, has finally made landfall. The ZR1X fulfills that promise, upping the ante on the already potent (and



The resulting numbers are quite humbling: Chevrolet estimates a 0-60 mph sprint in under 2 seconds and the quarter-mile dispatched in under 9 seconds with a trap speed exceeding 150 mph. These figures, achievable on an unprepped surface, place the ZR1X firmly in hypercar territory. Top speed is expected to be around 233 mph. When optioned with the ZTK Performance Package offering 1,200 pounds of downforce, top speed is expected to be reduced to 225 mph. For some time now, rumors surrounding a hybrid, all-wheel-drive ultimate Corvette, often dubbed "Zora" in homage to legendary Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, has finally made landfall. The ZR1X fulfills that promise, upping the ante on the already potent (and recently introduced ) 1,064 hp twin-turbo 5.5-liter LT7 V8 of the ZR1 by integrating an enhanced version of the E-Ray's electrified front axle, which provides an additional 186 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque to the front.The resulting numbers are quite humbling: Chevrolet estimates a 0-60 mph sprint in under 2 seconds and the quarter-mile dispatched in under 9 seconds with a trap speed exceeding 150 mph. These figures, achievable on an unprepped surface, place the ZR1X firmly in hypercar territory. Top speed is expected to be around 233 mph. When optioned with the ZTK Performance Package offering 1,200 pounds of downforce, top speed is expected to be reduced to 225 mph.











As mentioned, the ZR1X inherits traction capabilities from the

As mentioned, the ZR1X inherits traction capabilities from the E-Ray's eAWD , controlled by the new PTM (Performance Traction Management) Pro system that offers drivers greater control over performance settings. Stopping power comes by way of a newly designed J59 braking package featuring 16.5 inch carbon ceramic rotors and 10-piston front (6-piston rear) Alcon calipers, capable of generating 1.9g of deceleration.







