Elgato Unveils Powerful 4K Game Capture Cards To Level-Up Your Stream

by Nathan OrdThursday, February 01, 2024, 01:39 PM EDT
Corsair’s Elgato brand is kind of the go-to for live streaming gear and equipment, offering a plethora of handy items such as a compact teleprompter to keep tabs on chat or a script that you are reading off live. Originally, though, Elgato got its big start selling capture cards to enable some of the classic YouTube videos of Call of Duty recordings and the like on consoles. That was in 2012, and since then, there have been a plethora of updates to the game capture line, including a new one today with the Elgato 4K X and 4K Pro capture cards.

Leading off the lineup, we have the 4K X capture card, what Elgato calls a “game-changer for content creators who demand simplicity without compromising quality.” In the size of a smartphone, this packs HDMI 2.1 support, allowing for capture at 4K@120FPS without tearing. You can also do monitor passthrough up to 4K@144Hz and capture at 4K@144FPS. As far as output goes, there is USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, and this card can be used with Windows, Mac, and even newer iPads with a USB-C port, meaning you can capture just about anything with it.

Following that up, we have an incredibly beefy and impressive capture card with the Elgato 4K Pro featuring HDMI 2.1 input and output ports. This is not going to be a standalone device, though, as it requires a PCIe slot to install, which is good for dual-PC streaming and recording setups. In any event, it supports up to 8K60 HDR10 passthrough and 4K60 HDR10 capture alongside variable refresh rate (VRR) support. The card also allows for low latency passthrough for competitive games, enabling 4K@240FPS to make it to your monitor quickly.

Given that Elgato has been around the block a few times, both capture cards have seamless integration with OBS Studio, Twitch Studio, Streamlabs Desktop, vMix, and other streaming solutions. There are also easy means to manage the capture cards through Elgato’s companion app so you can control captures, recordings, and exports.

If you are interested in these capture cards, these are available at retailers worldwide now, including Best Buy. The Elgato 4K X is available at $229, and the Elgato 4K Pro is available at $279, so you can up your own streaming game and set the bar for live content production.
