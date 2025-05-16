Acer Unveils Sleek New Aspire And Swift Copilot+ Laptops At Computex







Acer just announced a bevy of new Aspire AI, Swift Edge, and Swift X Duo series laptops at Computex. Each system caters to different customers and use cases, but all of them feature the latest hardwrare platforms to offer AI-infused Copilot+ features and increased performance in a wide variety of workloads -- including gaming -- thanks to the RTX 50 series GPUs powering some models.











Starting with the Aspire AI lineup, these sleek 14-inch and 16-inch laptops offer various configurations powered by next-generation processors, including Intel's Core Ultra, AMD's Ryzen AI 7, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X. Catering to students, professionals, and families, the new Aspire AI laptops integrate AI experiences like Recall (preview) and improved Windows Search to streamline workflows. Acer’s proprietary AI applications, including AcerSense, Acer LiveArt 2.0, Acer PurifiedView 2.0, and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, also enhance device management, content creation, and video conferencing.



These laptops feature thin-and-light aluminum chassis and a versatile 180-degree hinge. They boast long battery life and vibrant displays up to 120 Hz, with slim bezels and 16:10 aspect ratio (touchscreen options are available, too). Equipped with up to 32 GB DDR5X RAM, 1 TB PCIe Gen4 storage, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a range of ports, the Aspire AI series also offers plenty of connectivity and performance for just about any type of user.

















The new Swift series is comprised of the Edge 14 AI and Go AI laptops. These new Copilot+ PCs are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V Series processors, featuring integrated NPUs (capable of up to 40 TOPS) for enhanced AI capabilities.The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI stands out with a sub-1 kilogram magnesium-aluminum chassis and 14-inch 3K OLED edge-to-edge glass display. Acer also claims it is the world's first laptop to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Matte Pro that can greatly reduce screen reflections. The machine is powered by up to an Ultra 288V processor and Arc GPU, paired with up to 32 GB DDR5X RAM, up to 1 TB storage. Acer claims the system will also offer up to 21 hours of battery life.The Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI series will feature up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel Arc graphics, support for up to 32 GB DDR5X memory and 2 TB NVMe SSDs. They are outfitted with an Acer Multi-Control Touchpad for intuitive media control as well.













Acer also unveiled the latest the Swift X series—specifically the Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14—designed for creative professionals. The Swift X 14 AI is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, also with Copilot+ support. The Swift X 14 utilizes Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2). Both laptops feature GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPUs plus advanced thermal solutions for optimal performance, promising accelerated AI workflows and high performance graphics and gaming. These machines are equipped with 14.5-inch 3K OLED touch displays with pre-calibrated displays for accurate color reproduction. The laptops boast user-friendly features like large haptic touchpads and stylus support too.





Note that prices, specifications, and availability of all the models above will vary by region.