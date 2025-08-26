Corsair's 14.5" Xeneon Edge Display Can Be Mounted Almost Anywhere, Even In Your PC





We've seen PC cases with built-in displays ( even holographic ones ) as part of the side panel, but those are relatively few and far between. However, Corsair just made it easy to add a customizable display to your PC gaming and/or streaming battle station with its new Xeneon Edge, an expansive 14.5-inch touchscreen panel with flexible mounting options in or around your rig.





"The sharp 14.5-inch screen can show off CPU, GPU, and system metrics, as well as chat channels and music apps, and in the near future – use it like an Elgato StreamDeck – bringing a whole new world of customized information right to your fingertips," Corsair explains.













It's a wide display that measures 327mm x 120mm x 20mm . Built around a "premium" AHVA panel, the Xeneon Edge features a 2560x720 native resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and five-point multi-touch capacitive support. According to Corsair, it's also bright and easy to see text and images from any angle, even if you're positioned off-axis.





External displays are nothing new, and it's notable that ASRock launched a 1080p side panel kit a few years back. But what sets this one apart are the flexible mounting options. One such option is inside your PC via a 360mm fan mount. Obviously you'll need a transparent side window for that to be feasible. You also won't benefit from its touch support, but you can still see system vitals or whatever else you have it configured to display.













Alternatively, you can attach it to the a metal side panel or any other metal surface by way of 14 separate magnets on the back of the Xeneon Edge's casing.





Yet another option is to simply plop it on your desk, as it comes with a magnetic stand. And finally, a fourth mounting option is to use the two 1/4-20 threaded mounting points to attach it a standard telescoping arm, including Corsair's own Elgato Multi Mount.













"The versatile and compact display sports two options for connectivity and can be attached to a PC using either USB-C DP Alt Mode or alongside a full-size HDMI cable for the best viewing experience. It supports both landscape and portrait orientations natively in Windows, and can function as a simple secondary display using built-in Windows tools," Corsair says





Stream Deck XL that's on sale for It's a slick option, through it's priced higher than the street price of any of the Stream Decks that are out there, including the supersizedthat's on sale for $211.99 at Amazon (15% off)

Corsair's Xeneon Edge is available now for $249.99 direct from Corsair.