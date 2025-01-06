Corsair Unveils Next-Gen GPU Ready Landing Page Ahead Of GeForce RTX 50 Launch

CATEGORIES
The time is approaching for NVIDIA to unveil its latest GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards at CES 2025, and signs are showing up from brands. Corsair is one such brand that wants to make sure you know what is next-gen ready, before the big reveal. With a landing page full of information on its various products, the main emphasis is to showcase the devices which will be ready for your next GPU upgrade. 

Corsair highlights its various PC cases, such as the 3500X Series, which will have sufficient space and airflow for the new GPUs. Corsair also states that new products may have as much as 50% more heat than the previous generation, resulting in a much higher threshold needed for thermal management. It highlights the various fans, such as the RS ARGB models, that have the capability to properly cool the new GPUs. 

A next-generation case needs the physical room to fit large GPUs, and it also needs proper cooling airflow. Corsair brands many of its cases, such as the 4000D, with "Airflow" as part of its naming scheme. 

While we won't know the exact TDP of the new products, rumors have circulated showing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 having as much as a 575W TDP. The RTX 5080 may come in at a more reasonable 360W TDP, but likely vastly different performance level than the RTX 5090. 


The component here from Corsair that will interest owners of the new GPUs the most is likely to be its line of power supplies. With the new generation rumored to have the highest power draw out of any GPU yet, chances are many will need to upgrade. The Corsair PSUs on the page range from the 750W RMe Series, to as much as 1500W HXi Series. Corsair also offers PSUs up to 1600W, which will likely be overkill, even for a GeForce RTX 5090. 

Corsair's next-gen GPU landing page also references the 12V-2x6 GPU power cables, which Corsair offers angled and bridge versions for. The RTX 4090 made headlines the last several years for potential issues related to its power cable, so all eyes will be on any upgrades here. 

NVIDIA is set to unveil its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs today at 6:30PM PT. 
