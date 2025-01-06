Corsair Unveils Next-Gen GPU Ready Landing Page Ahead Of GeForce RTX 50 Launch
Corsair highlights its various PC cases, such as the 3500X Series, which will have sufficient space and airflow for the new GPUs. Corsair also states that new products may have as much as 50% more heat than the previous generation, resulting in a much higher threshold needed for thermal management. It highlights the various fans, such as the RS ARGB models, that have the capability to properly cool the new GPUs.
A next-generation case needs the physical room to fit large GPUs, and it also needs proper cooling airflow. Corsair brands many of its cases, such as the 4000D, with "Airflow" as part of its naming scheme.
While we won't know the exact TDP of the new products, rumors have circulated showing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 having as much as a 575W TDP. The RTX 5080 may come in at a more reasonable 360W TDP, but likely vastly different performance level than the RTX 5090.
Corsair's next-gen GPU landing page also references the 12V-2x6 GPU power cables, which Corsair offers angled and bridge versions for. The RTX 4090 made headlines the last several years for potential issues related to its power cable, so all eyes will be on any upgrades here.
NVIDIA is set to unveil its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs today at 6:30PM PT.