CATEGORIES
home News

Corsair Is Attacking Race To DDR5-10000 Memory With A Vengeance

by Paul LillySaturday, October 26, 2024, 08:35 AM EDT
Closeup of a mirror-reflective Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory module in a motherboard.
There have been several developments in the DDR5 memory space over the past week and slightly beyond, such as G.Skill unveiling its sleek and fast Trident Z5 CK DDR5-9600 memory for Arrow Lake, and both G.Skill and Kingston jockeying for the fastest overclocked DDR5 frequency. If that's not enough to get you stoked over this new era of CU-DIMMs, then perhaps this well be—Corsair has taken to X/Twitter to tease what could end up being the first retail DDR5-10000 memory kit.

We've been hearing about the coveted DDR5-10000 milestone ever since DDR5 first burst onto the scene, but as of yet, no company has actually released a memory kit at that speed. It's going to happen, though, and probably soon. The reason is because memory makers have started adopting an on-device clock driver (CKD).

This entails a tiny integrated circuit (IC) that sits directly on a module's printed circuit board (PCB). It's responsible for generating the memory's clock signal, and these CU-DIMMs, or Clock Unbuffered Dual Inline Modules, are more stable at higher frequencies. This in turn is allowing memory makers to reach new heights, and DDR5-10000 is the next big hurdle.

CPU-Z screenshots showing Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 memory at DDR5-10000.

Corsair is already there, apparently, as evidenced by several screenshots and a short video posted to X/Twitter. The company showed off several CPU-Z screenshots, which touts an upcoming Vengeance kit with an Intel XMP profile for DDR5-10000. According to the screenshots, the blistering-fast memory sports default timings of 48-60-60-157.

A separate CPU-Z window (click to enlarge the above image for the full screenshot, or see the embedded X/Twitter post below) shows Corsair running the RAM at DDR5-10000 with timings set at 48-30-80-79. This was achieved with an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard running Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K processor based on Arrow Lake.

You can bet that other memory makers are frantically validating DDR5-10000 memory kits of their own, in a race to be first to retail. They'll have to be fast, though—Corsair says we can expect its DDR5-10000 Vengeance modules to release in "early November."
Tags:  memory, Corsair, RAM, ddr5, (nasdaq:crsr), ddr5-10000
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment