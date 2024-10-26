Corsair Is Attacking Race To DDR5-10000 Memory With A Vengeance





There have been several developments in the DDR5 memory space over the past week and slightly beyond, such as G.Skill unveiling its sleek and fast Trident Z5 CK DDR5-9600 memory for Arrow Lake, and both G.Skill and Kingston jockeying for the fastest overclocked DDR5 frequency . If that's not enough to get you stoked over this new era of CU-DIMMs, then perhaps this well be—Corsair has taken to X/Twitter to tease what could end up being the first retail DDR5-10000 memory kit.





We've been hearing about the coveted DDR5-10000 milestone ever since DDR5 first burst onto the scene, but as of yet, no company has actually released a memory kit at that speed. It's going to happen, though, and probably soon. The reason is because memory makers have started adopting an on-device clock driver (CKD).





This entails a tiny integrated circuit (IC) that sits directly on a module's printed circuit board (PCB). It's responsible for generating the memory's clock signal, and these CU-DIMMs, or Clock Unbuffered Dual Inline Modules, are more stable at higher frequencies. This in turn is allowing memory makers to reach new heights, and DDR5-10000 is the next big hurdle.









Corsair is already there, apparently, as evidenced by several screenshots and a short video posted to X/Twitter. The company showed off several CPU-Z screenshots, which touts an upcoming Vengeance kit with an Intel XMP profile for DDR5-10000. According to the screenshots, the blistering-fast memory sports default timings of 48-60-60-157.





A separate CPU-Z window (click to enlarge the above image for the full screenshot, or see the embedded X/Twitter post below) shows Corsair running the RAM at DDR5-10000 with timings set at 48-30-80-79. This was achieved with an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard running Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K processor based on Arrow Lake.





Our Vengeance DDR5 CUDIMM modules can run at up to 10000MT/s, and look good while doing it. Be on the lookout for these sticks to drop in early November. pic.twitter.com/K40L7iHQjn — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) October 24, 2024

You can bet that other memory makers are frantically validating DDR5-10000 memory kits of their own, in a race to be first to retail. They'll have to be fast, though—Corsair says we can expect its DDR5-10000 Vengeance modules to release in "early November."

