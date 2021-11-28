Fast Corsair NVMe SSDs Are Rocking Great Cyber Monday Deals Up To 55 Percent Off





Is your motherboard's NVMe slot pining for a partner? Now is a good time to play storage matchmaker, because there are some tantalizing Cyber Monday deals on high-speed solid state drives out there. As in, savings of up to 50% off MSRP. While the discounts over actual street pricing are not quite as deep, there are still some exceptional bargains out there.





Corsair's Force Series MP600 1TB SSD is on sale for $124.99 at Amazon (save $125 over MSRP). This is the lowest price it has ever been. Looking at its price history on Amazon, the same drive was selling for around $190 to $200 just six months ago and has been coming down in price ever since. More recently, it was selling for around $150.





The MP600 is a PCIe 4.0 drive that is rated to deliver up to 4,950MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 4,250MB/s of sequential write performance. It also comes equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to dissipate heat and stave off throttling a bit longer than running the drive without a heatsink attached.













Corsair's Force Series MP600 Pro 2TB SSD is also on sale, now selling for $319.99 at Amazon (save $115 over MSRP). It's another PCIe 4.0 model, but it's one of the newer crop of drives that push speeds to a new tier—in this case, it is rated to deliver up to a staggering 7,000MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,550MB/s of sequential write performance.





Like the non-Pro model, it comes with an aluminum heatsink attached to keep thermals in check. And it's another drive that you can use to upgrade your PS5's storage, if that's what you are after.





