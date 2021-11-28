Fast Corsair NVMe SSDs Are Rocking Great Cyber Monday Deals Up To 55 Percent Off
Is your motherboard's NVMe slot pining for a partner? Now is a good time to play storage matchmaker, because there are some tantalizing Cyber Monday deals on high-speed solid state drives out there. As in, savings of up to 50% off MSRP. While the discounts over actual street pricing are not quite as deep, there are still some exceptional bargains out there.
For example, Corsair's Force Series MP600 1TB SSD is on sale for $124.99 at Amazon (save $125 over MSRP). This is the lowest price it has ever been. Looking at its price history on Amazon, the same drive was selling for around $190 to $200 just six months ago and has been coming down in price ever since. More recently, it was selling for around $150.
The MP600 is a PCIe 4.0 drive that is rated to deliver up to 4,950MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 4,250MB/s of sequential write performance. It also comes equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to dissipate heat and stave off throttling a bit longer than running the drive without a heatsink attached.
You can also use the MP600 to bolster the storage of your PlayStation 5 console (see our guide on how to upgrade your PlayStation 5 with a fast SSD for stepy-by-step instructions). Or if you want even more storage, the Corsair Force Series MP600 2TB SSD is on sale at Amazon for $249.99 at Amazon (save $200 over MSRP). And you can find the 500GB model for $89.99 at Amazon (save $22).
If you're looking for something even faster, Corsair's Force Series MP600 Pro 2TB SSD is also on sale, now selling for $319.99 at Amazon (save $115 over MSRP). It's another PCIe 4.0 model, but it's one of the newer crop of drives that push speeds to a new tier—in this case, it is rated to deliver up to a staggering 7,000MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,550MB/s of sequential write performance.
Like the non-Pro model, it comes with an aluminum heatsink attached to keep thermals in check. And it's another drive that you can use to upgrade your PS5's storage, if that's what you are after.
Here are some other SSD deals...
- 1TB Corsair MP600 Pro: $164.99 at Amazon (save $20)
- 4TB Corsair MP600 Core: $579.99 at Amazon (save $105)
- 2TB Corsair MP600 Core: $219.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- 1TB Corsair MP600 Core: $119.99 at Amazon (save $35)
- 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro XT Hydro X: $369.99 at Amazon (save $70)
The Hydro X variant is more expensive than the others because it comes with its own water block for incorporating into liquid cooling setups. It's also one of the faster drives on the market, with rated read and write speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively.