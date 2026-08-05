Corsair Expands Peripheral Line With Keyboards And Mice For Everyday Gamers
It’s latest keyboards, the Skiff 100 and Skiff 100 plus, are wired, full sized membrane keyboards with 10 zones of RGB lighting, a rotary dial alongside media controls for convenient music and video playback and they even boast an IP-53 rating to guard against accidental spills. Both models also have legs that can be used to adjust height as needed for ideal comfort, and they include a detachable wrist rests too.
The difference between the two models is that the Skiff 100 plus has six programmable G-Keys, making it an ideal choice for gamers who use a lot of macros. These keys are located on the left side of the keyboard’s edge, giving it the same footprint as the Skiff 100.
In addition to these new keyboards, Corsair is introducing a new wireless mouse, the Harpoon v2. It features six programmable buttons, a 26K Corsair Marksman sensor, up to 140 hours of battery life and it offers three different connection options--2.4 GHz, Bluetooth or wired with USB-C. The lighted Corsair logo provides a touch of RGB for those who want it.
The new Skiff keyboards and mouse are available now. The Skiff 100 goes for $59.99, the Skiff 100 plus is $69.99 and the Harpoon v2 wireless mouse costs $69.99.