Intel's Core i9-13980HX Usurps AMD's Ryzen 9 7845HX For This CPU Benchmark Throne

It wasn't even a week ago that we reported on the Ryzen 9 7845HX showing up at the very top of Passmark's laptop CPU performance chart. Its performance absolutely decimated everything else on the chart, beating Intel's Core i9-12900HX by some 45%, Apple's M2 Max by 78%, and AMD's own Ryzen 9 6900HX by an incredible 90%. To some degree, that's not totally surprising given that it's really a desktop CPU in laptop clothing.







Thanks to HXL ( @9550pro ) for the spot.

Regardless of its practicality as a portable CPU, there's no denying that the Core i9-13980HX just snatched the top spot in Passmark away from AMD's CPU. In fact, it outpaces the Zen 4 part by a fair margin, scoring 54,483 points in the Passmark CPUMark test. That puts it ahead of the Ryzen 9 7845HX by some 16%—particularly impressive in light of the fact that these new CPUs (including AMD's) are basically in a league of their own as far as this benchmark goes.





Cinebench tells a similar story. Abridged data from our Core i9-13900K review.

