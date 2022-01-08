Intel Core i9-12900HK Alder Lake-H Laptop Benchmark Leak Impresses With Desktop-Class Performance





Well, as it happens, we didn't even have to wait a week for someone to put their paws on a laptop Alder Lake chip, although just as with the desktop models, it's a range-topping CPU. Romanian site Lab501 managed to snag an unidentified laptop with a Core i9-12900HK inside. This is the fastest 12th-gen laptop CPU, and the only one with an unlocked multiplier.





CPU-Z screenshot showing the unreleased CPU. Images, Credit: Lab501



Alleged Intel Core i9-12900KH Cinebench R20 Score - Credit: Lab501



Lab501 ran a decent little variety of benchmarks on the machine, but excluded gaming and GPU benchmarks because the site doesn't have access to a driver for the mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Ti inside, since that part hasn't officially launched yet. That's a little unfortunate simply because we're curious to see how the GPU's performance is impacted (if it is at all) by Alder Lake halving the number of lanes that a mobile CPU can use to link up with a discrete GPU.





The Core i9-12900HK tops Intel's latest mobile CPU range. (click for big)

