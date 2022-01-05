Lenovo Legion 5 And 5i Gaming Laptops Are Battle Ready With Next-Gen CPUs And RTX GPUs

Gaming is big business these days, and as a result, any PC OEM worth their salt has a gaming brand. Lenovo is one of the biggest system builders in the world with millions of customers around the globe, so naturally, its gaming brand is Legion. At CES 2022 , Lenovo is unveiling the latest revisions to its Legion and Legion Pro laptops, known as the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro.





Two angles of the Lenovo Legion 5i. Note the many ports on its backside. (click for big)











Two angles of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. (click for big)

Two angles of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro in Glacier White. (click for big)



Lenovo says the Intel-based Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro will be available starting in February; the 15" model will start out at $1,199, and the Pro will start at $1,569. AMD fans will have to wait until April, when they can pick up a Ryzen-powered Legion 5 for $1,129, or the higher-end Legion 5 Pro for $1,429.











Lenovo Y25-30 gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate (click for big)

Lenovo is also introducing some new monitors geared towards gamers. The lone Legion model is the Y25-30 (shown above), which is a 24-5-inch IPS display with 1920x1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and FreeSync support. The Y25-30 will be available in May for $339.99.







Beyond the Legion family, Lenovo also announced the G27qe-20 (March, $299.99) and G24qe-20 (March, $259.99) for more casual gamers. These are both IPS screens with a 2560x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked slightly to 110Hz.

