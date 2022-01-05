ASUS Unveils TUF And ROG Gaming Laptops With Latency-Busting Mux Switch, ROG Flow Z13 Tablet With eGPU
Besides that gorgeous Zenbook with the OLED screen we showed you earlier, ASUS has positively a plethora of new and refreshed laptops. In this post, we're going to gloss over the gaming models from the TUF and Republic of Gamers lines, including a gaming 2-in-1 and even a gaming tablet.
Before we get to the portable PCs, though, let's check out a fancy bit of tech featured in every single one of these models. ASUS simply calls it MUX Switch. That's a nice name, because that's exactly what it is. By inserting a multiplexer (MUX for short) between the CPU, GPU, and display, ASUS can avoid the latency penalty that normally comes along with switchable graphics. That means better frame pacing and thus, smoother gameplay in gaming laptops so-equipped.
Anyway, let's take a look at some laptops, shall we? We'll start with the ROG family, comprising Strix G, Strix SCAR, and Flow models.
ASUS' best gaming products fall under the Republic of Gamers brand, and Strix is the cream of the crop. The absolute top of the pile is the Strix SCAR, and as you'd expect from that description, it comes with top-end hardware. Most of the Strix Scar models, whether you pick the 15" or 17" size class, come with Core i9 CPUs and high-end GeForce RTX graphics cards, all the way up to the just-announced RTX 3080 Ti. 165Hz displays come standard, although both models have options to upgrade to 240Hz, 300Hz, or even 360Hz panels if you prefer.
It seems ridiculous to say that a laptop with a Ryzen 9 6900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a "step down" from anything, but that's the kind of hardware you'll find in the ROG Strix G15 and G17 laptops. Much like their SCAR brethren, they come with high-refresh-rate displays by default and have the option to upgrade further. Aside from the choice of AMD CPUs, the Strix G models are extremely similar to the Strix SCAR.
The Flow side of the ROG family is focused on ultra-portable machines that still offer serious gaming grunt. Currently, ASUS is refreshing the ROG Flow X13 and introducing the brand-new Z13. The Flow X13 is a 2-in-1 convertible that ASUS originally introduced last year; the latest model gets strapped with the latest hardware: Ryzen CPUs up to the 6900HS, and discrete GeForce graphics up to the RTX 3050 Ti. It's a versatile machine; you can use it like a tablet for creative tasks, or game on the go with its 120Hz touchscreen.
Over on the TUF side of things, ASUS is refreshing its F-series, A-series, and Dash lineups. Very much like the ROG Strix models above, the TUF F-series and A-series laptops come in 15" and 17" sizes, but which size you pick doesn't affect much more than the physical size of the laptop. The A-series is home to AMD CPUs, while the F-series laptops bear Intel chips, but regardless of which line you pick, you'll be packing NVIDIA firepower.
The latest models top out at the Core i7-12700H (for the F15/17) and the Ryzen 7 6800H (for the A15/17). Graphics max out at the GeForce RTX 3070. Once again, 144Hz displays are standard, but you can either bump the refresh rate to 300Hz+ or opt for a 165Hz QHD screen.
The TUF Dash was introduced in last January as a "more portable, lightweight, and inclusive" option in the TUF family. So saying, it's basically a thin and light gaming laptop. Despite that, the TUF Dash F15 doesn't lag far behind the standard F15; it can have a Core i7-12650H and a GeForce RTX 3070. Screen options are the same, too. It still manages to shave a quarter of an inch of thickness and a half-pound off the weight of the regular F15, though.
ASUS didn't provide us pricing or availability on any of these models, but you'll probably start seeing them on store shelves later this month.