ASUS Unveils TUF And ROG Gaming Laptops With Latency-Busting Mux Switch, ROG Flow Z13 Tablet With eGPU





Before we get to the portable PCs, though, let's check out a fancy bit of tech featured in every single one of these models. ASUS simply calls it MUX Switch. That's a nice name, because that's exactly what it is. By inserting a multiplexer (MUX for short) between the CPU, GPU, and display, ASUS can avoid the latency penalty that normally comes along with switchable graphics. That means better frame pacing and thus, smoother gameplay in gaming laptops so-equipped.





(click to enlarge)



Anyway, let's take a look at some laptops, shall we? We'll start with the ROG family, comprising Strix G, Strix SCAR, and Flow models.





ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 (click to enlarge)



It seems ridiculous to say that a laptop with a Ryzen 9 6900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a "step down" from anything, but that's the kind of hardware you'll find in the ROG Strix G15 and G17 laptops. Much like their SCAR brethren, they come with high-refresh-rate displays by default and have the option to upgrade further. Aside from the choice of AMD CPUs, the Strix G models are extremely similar to the Strix SCAR.





ASUS ROG Flow X13 in two forms. (click to enlarge)



The Flow side of the ROG family is focused on ultra-portable machines that still offer serious gaming grunt. Currently, ASUS is refreshing the ROG Flow X13 and introducing the brand-new Z13. The Flow X13 is a 2-in-1 convertible that ASUS originally introduced last year; the latest model gets strapped with the latest hardware: Ryzen CPUs up to the 6900HS, and discrete GeForce graphics up to the RTX 3050 Ti. It's a versatile machine; you can use it like a tablet for creative tasks, or game on the go with its 120Hz touchscreen.





ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tablet.







ROG XG Mobile external GPU and dock. (click to enlarge)



Over on the TUF side of things, ASUS is refreshing its F-series, A-series, and Dash lineups. Very much like the ROG Strix models above, the TUF F-series and A-series laptops come in 15" and 17" sizes, but which size you pick doesn't affect much more than the physical size of the laptop. The A-series is home to AMD CPUs, while the F-series laptops bear Intel chips, but regardless of which line you pick, you'll be packing NVIDIA firepower.





ASUS TUF Gaming F15, showing engraved lid.



A graphic from ASUS showing the TUF Dash's forms and angles. (click to enlarge)



The TUF Dash was introduced in last January as a "more portable, lightweight, and inclusive" option in the TUF family. So saying, it's basically a thin and light gaming laptop. Despite that, the TUF Dash F15 doesn't lag far behind the standard F15; it can have a Core i7-12650H and a GeForce RTX 3070. Screen options are the same, too. It still manages to shave a quarter of an inch of thickness and a half-pound off the weight of the regular F15, though.