Cooler Master's GX III Gold PSUs Flaunt A Super Durable 12VHPWR Power Connector





Cooler Master has created a new line of PSUs with a more durable 12VHPWR 16-pin power connector that is less prone to melting. The connector has been modified from the top down to improve the cable’s safety including thicker materials, and an improved latching mechanism.

Cooler Master’s new line of power supplies will be great for anyone looking for a secure and safe 16-pin power connector for their RTX 40 series graphics card, particularly the RTX 4090. If you are not aware, the 12VHPWR connector has been known to melt on NVIDIA’s more power-hungry graphics cards like the RTX 4090, apparently due to the thinness of the connector itself.







