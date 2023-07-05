NVIDIA Secretly Shippped GeForce RTX 4070 FE Cards With A Retooled Power Connector





It turns out that NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 is not carrying the same 16-pin power connector found on other RTX 40 series graphics cards. After careful inspection from Igor at Igor’s Lab, he found that the RTX 4070 Founders Edition and 16-pin equipped AIB partner cards are carrying a modified 16-pin power connector that features similar characteristics to the newly revised 12V-2x6 power connector.

But to clarify, the actual 12V-2x6 power connector is still in actual development by PCI SIG. The connector used on the RTX 4070 is a modified version featuring some of the design changes made with the new connector.





Modified RTX 4070 Power Connector Vs. RTX 4080 - Image From Igor's Lab

