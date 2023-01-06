Cooler Master Goes Fishing For Innovation And Pulls Up A Wild Shark-Themed PC







Cooler Master has showcased some cool products for PC enthusiasts at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this year. However, its wild shark-themed PC might be its most impressive show-stopper - eclipsing even the Sneaker X case, which we reported upon on Tuesday.





Both the Cooler Master Shark X and Sneaker X are part of Cooler Master's quirky Be Different line, and are based upon designs from the firm's previous Case Mod World Series competitions. The Sneaker X is derived from a 2020 entry, and the Shark X from a 2019 case mod called 'Leviathan' from Inony. Yes, it takes years to commercialize these kinds of products.









The stunning Be Different range of PCs support only Mini-ITX motherboards and SFF PSUs, due to shape / size constrictions. However, this sharky 25-inch tall construction has room for an AiO cooler (just a 120mm radiator, compared to the 360mm radiator in the Sneaker X). Also, Cooler Master says there is room in the Shark X for a graphics card up to 330mm in length.

Cooler Master Shark X Case Specs Summary:

Motherboard: Mini-ITX form factorPower: SFF PSU

Active cooling: 120mm AiO cooler

GPU max compatibility: room for a 335mm long graphics card

Storage: On-motherboard M.2 slots plus 2x 2.5-inch drive bays

Wi-Fi: Top fin based antenna

Size: 25-inches tall

In the images and promotional materials, it isn't made clear what the performance components are in the pre-built Shark X exhibition models. Perhaps Cooler Master doesn't talk about CPU, GPU, and RAM specs, because it isn't going to be selling these designs as pre-built machines; instead it will likely sell the cases unpopulated, or as barebones systems.









If you want to digest more Shark X imagery, Cooler Master has shared an extensive all-angles gallery of its cartilaginous fish-inspired case.





Expect to see the Cooler Master Shark X and Sneaker X released in Q3 this year. With the release so far down the road, you won't be surprised that we don't have any indication of pricing currently.