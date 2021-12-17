Cold Moon 2021: How To See The Longest Full Moon Of The Year





This particular full Moon has picked up a few names over the years. Old European names include the Moon before Yule, due to it being the full Moon before winter solstice, and the Oak Moon. Winter solstice, also called hibernal solstice, is when the path of the Sun is farthest south in the Northern Hemisphere on December 21st or 22nd, and farthest north in the Southern Hemisphere on June 20th or 21st.





This particular winter solstice will be on December 21st as the Sun travels the shortest path through the sky, providing the shortest day and longest night of the year. Yule was celebrated as a three-day event in pre-Christian Europe and later changed in the 10th century when King Haakon I of Norway associated Yule with Christmas. The Oak Moon name is believed by some to go back to ancient druid traditions of harvesting mistletoe from oak trees.



