COD Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Update Is Breaking The Game For Some AMD Gamers

A reader (who asked to remain unnamed) wrote in to alert us about this problem that seems to primarily affect users with AMD Vega-based graphics hardware, meaning not only the original Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 graphics cards but also the Radeon VII and integrated GPUs based on the same architecture. That list includes the integrated GPUs for almost all Ryzen processors, such as the Ryzen 5 5600G and 5000-series mobile processors, even if paired with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce GPU.





The screen where the driver crash occurs



That sounds like a Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) event to us. TDR is a Windows mechanism that detects when the graphics driver has crashed and attempts to restart it . While this works well to prevent the whole machine from being locked-up and can save users from losing work in office programs, it generally crashes any games or other GPU-accelerated programs as the original driver context is lost.









Notably, there are sparse reports of people with other graphics cards having this same error, but it's worth noting that this error message is just a generic message explaining that your GPU driver crashed. That could happen to anyone for lots of reasons, including a corrupted graphics driver, weak power supply , or myriad other issues. Meanwhile, it seems like nobody with a Vega GPU can actually get in-game.