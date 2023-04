Where To Buy NVIDIA's New GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs Starting At $599

RTX 4090: 16,384 cores, 24GB GDDR6X, 348-bit bus, 1,008GB/s bandwidth, $1,599 MSRP

After months of speculation, NVIDIA finally got around to releasing the GeForce RTX 4070 (non-TI model), which ranks as the least expensive Ada Lovelace card to date with a $599 starting MSRP. That also means it's lowest on the totem pole in terms of hardware and performance, though it's not slow—check out our GeForce RTX 4070 review for full analysis and benchmarks. Then if you're still interested, we've rounded up a bunch of retail listings where you can actually buy one, including models priced at NVIDIA's base MSRP.We'll get to those in a moment but first let's recap where exactly this card stands in the Ada Lovelace hierarchy. It wields 46 streaming multiprocessors and 5,888 CUDA cores, along with 184 Tensor cores (4th generation), 46 RT cores (3rd generation), 184 texture units, 64 ROP units, and 12GB of GDDR6X (21Gbps) linked to a 192-bit bus.Reference (or Founders Edition) specs call for a 1,920MHz base clock and 2,476MHz boost clock on the GPU side, and a 10,500MHz memory clock resulting in 504GB/s of memory bandwidth.