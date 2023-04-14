Where To Buy NVIDIA's New GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs Starting At $599
After months of speculation, NVIDIA finally got around to releasing the GeForce RTX 4070 (non-TI model), which ranks as the least expensive Ada Lovelace card to date with a $599 starting MSRP. That also means it's lowest on the totem pole in terms of hardware and performance, though it's not slow—check out our GeForce RTX 4070 review for full analysis and benchmarks. Then if you're still interested, we've rounded up a bunch of retail listings where you can actually buy one, including models priced at NVIDIA's base MSRP.
We'll get to those in a moment but first let's recap where exactly this card stands in the Ada Lovelace hierarchy. It wields 46 streaming multiprocessors and 5,888 CUDA cores, along with 184 Tensor cores (4th generation), 46 RT cores (3rd generation), 184 texture units, 64 ROP units, and 12GB of GDDR6X (21Gbps) linked to a 192-bit bus.
Reference (or Founders Edition) specs call for a 1,920MHz base clock and 2,476MHz boost clock on the GPU side, and a 10,500MHz memory clock resulting in 504GB/s of memory bandwidth.
- RTX 4090: 16,384 cores, 24GB GDDR6X, 348-bit bus, 1,008GB/s bandwidth, $1,599 MSRP
- RTX 4080: 9,728 cores, 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit bus, 716.8GB/s bandwidth, $1,199 MSRP
- RTX 4070 Ti: 7,680 cores, 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit bus, 504.2GB/s bandwidth, $799 MSRP
- RTX 4070: 5,888 cores, 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit bus, 504.2GB/s bandwidth, $599 MSRP
For 1080p and 1440p gaming, the GeForce RTX 4070 is a more affordable (compared to the rest of the stack) and power-friendly option within the Ada Lovelace lineup for smooth gaming. And being part of the latest generation means gamers have access to DLSS 3 with AI-powered frame generation.
In terms of availability, this is not a paper launch. Fortunately, the GPU landscape is very different these days compared to the height of the pandemic and the crypto-mining craze. Even the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition model is in stock at the time of this writing (at NVIDIA's own webstore but not at Best Buy).
Here's a look...
- GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition: $599 at NVIDIA
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X OC: $599.99 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X OC: $599.99 at Amazon
- Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge: $599.99 at Amazon
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070: $599.99 at Amazon (scroll down the listing page)
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC: $599.99 at Amazon
- PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto: $609.99 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio: $664.99 at Amazon (scroll down the listing page)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 AMP Airo: $669.99 at Amazon
- PNY GeForce RTX 4070 XLR8 Verto Epix-X RGB: $679.99 at Amazon
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC: $679.99 at Amazon
Of course, Amazon is not the only place stocking GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards—you can find models at NVIDIA's webstore, Best Buy, Newegg, and so on. It's also worth noting there are some timely discounts on AMD's Radeon RX cards, such as the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT for $609.99 at Newegg after coupon code (VGAEXCAA496), ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT for $539.99 at Newegg, and a Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 for $509.99 at Amazon.
Bottom line is you have plenty of options if you're looking to spend in the neighborhood of $500 to $600 for a graphics card.
