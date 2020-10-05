CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdMonday, October 05, 2020, 03:18 PM EDT

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Trailer Shows Off Explosive Gameplay Coming This Weekend

Do you have any plans for the weekend? If not, your plans could quickly turn in to playing the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta starting October 8th for early access preorders on the PS4. The beta test for other platforms will start October 15th for those early-access preorders. To get hyped up for these limited-time tests, the Call of Duty team has also released a trailer showing off what players will play.

Early in September, we got a glimpse at the multiplayer parts of the new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Now, players will be able to stress-test the multiplayer options with the following game modes:
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • VIP Escort
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Combined Arms
Fans of the Call of Duty series will also likely see a variety of operators, maps, vehicles, and guns based on the trailer below:

The whole beta test will be broken into two weekends, first the PS4 only test and then the Xbox and PC test. The people who picked up the early access preorder will get in ahead of the open beta for all PS4 users which will kick off October 10th.  The open beta for the Xbox and PC kicks off on October 17th. Looking at the fine print, it says "Limited time only, while Early Access Beta Codes last, at participating retailers." There may be limited access, so be sure to get in early.
If you want to preorder the game or find out about the beta, you can do so on the Call of Duty Beta site or keep an eye on HotHardware as we expect to hear more about the beta throughout the week.

