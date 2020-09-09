Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Highlights Multiplayer Mayhem And Globetrotting Maps
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been lurking on the horizon for a while now. The developers behind the new CoD game, Treyarch, have added some new things into the mix, a fresh Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer and new features for the multiplayer aspect of the game.
In the action packed trailer, you get to see a bit of where you get to go in the new Call of Duty world as well as some of the things you can do. Toward the end of the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of zombies, hinting at a zombies mode for this new game as well. Without spending too much time on the trailer, though, let us dive into some of what the blog post said.
As the Activision blog puts it, “Black Ops Cold War is set to usher in a new era of deniable operations that is undeniably Black Ops, interconnecting the game’s globe-trotting and immersive universe to a global stage.” Players will be able to travel around the world in the maps that were detailed in the blog post. As it stands, there are five major maps: Armada, Crossroads, Miami, Moscow, and Satellite.
From the images, the maps look interesting and beautiful. Also, it seems the team at Treyarch put quite a bit of work into modeling everything, as “these five maps are meticulously designed and based on authentic, real-world sources, as Treyarch’s visual research department visited real-life locations, photo-scanning thousands of physical objects, terrains, environments, and materials.”
When you are playing among these maps and others, you can expect to see the standard gamut of game modes as well as some new ones in the fray. The new modes include VIP Escort, Combined Arms, and Fireteam. The blog also says that the Control game mode is making its return from Black Ops 4.
Typically, when a new game is released, you can expect to buy the new game when it comes out. It seems that it is not the whole case with Black Ops Cold War. The new entry in the Call of Duty lineup will support cross-platform and cross-generation play while also allowing cross-progression so you can keep ranks and items it seems. Also, the teams who are working on the multiplayer projects are working with the team behind Call of Duty: Warzone to update and expand the free to play battle royale game so content and characters can be brought across.
To be frank, it is an exciting time to be a Call of Duty fan. Between the new features, abilities, modes, and cross-compatibility, Call of Duty is going to be quite the game when it releases on November 13. If you want to get into the beta for Cold War, you can preorder the game and jump in on October 17th for all platforms.