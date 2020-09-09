Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Highlights Multiplayer Mayhem And Globetrotting Maps

Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War has been lurking on the horizon for a while now. The developers behind the new CoD game, Treyarch , have added some new things into the mix, a fresh Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer and new features for the multiplayer aspect of the game.





In the action packed trailer, you get to see a bit of where you get to go in the new Call of Duty world as well as some of the things you can do. Toward the end of the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of zombies, hinting at a zombies mode for this new game as well. Without spending too much time on the trailer, though, let us dive into some of what the blog post said.









As the Activision blog puts it, “Black Ops Cold War is set to usher in a new era of deniable operations that is undeniably Black Ops, interconnecting the game’s globe-trotting and immersive universe to a global stage.” Players will be able to travel around the world in the maps that were detailed in the blog post. As it stands, there are five major maps: Armada, Crossroads, Miami, Moscow, and Satellite.





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Miami





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Crossroads



When you are playing among these maps and others, you can expect to see the standard gamut of game modes as well as some new ones in the fray. The new modes include VIP Escort, Combined Arms, and Fireteam. The blog also says that the Control game mode is making its return from Black Ops 4.