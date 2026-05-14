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Claude AI Helps Trader Recover $400,000 in Bitcoin Trapped Since 2015

by Tim SweezyThursday, May 14, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT
hero bitcoin pile
A decade-long crypto nightmare ended this week when an X user known as @cprkrn recovered 5 Bitcoin worth approximately $400,000 locked in a wallet. While not quite the Bitcoin haul of a former police officer convicted last summer of stealing more than $6 million in Bitcoin, it is still a hefty chunk of change. The recovery was not because an AI broke encryption, but because it did something arguably more useful: it cleaned up a college student's very messy digital attic. 

The backstory is perhaps equal parts relatable and painful for many former college students. While in college, @cprkrn changed his Bitcoin wallet's password while intoxicated and forgot the new one. He still had his original mnemonic recovery phrase, "lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)," but it no longer opened the current wallet file. Over the following years, he spent roughly $250 per failed attempt at commercial recovery services and jokingly estimated he had tried approximately 7 trillion password combinations before abandoning conventional methods entirely.

The breakthrough came from an unlikely direction. As what most likely felt like a last-ditch effort, @cprkrn uploaded the entire contents of his old college computer into Claude and let the AI sift through more than a gigabyte of files.

What Claude found was not a cracked password, but rather an older wallet backup from December 2019 that predated the password change. But there was still a problem. The open-source recovery tool btcrecover was connecting a shared encryption key with the password in the wrong order during decryption, a subtle logic error that had been silently causing every recovery attempt to fail. Claude spotted the bug, corrected the decryption logic, ran the updated process, and extracted the private keys in Wallet Import Format.

Claude's output, screenshotted and posted to X, did not exactly undersell the moment: "PRIVATE KEYS DECRYPTED! WE GOT IT!!! THE 5 BTC IS YOURS!" The post has drawn more than 14 million views and reactions from prominent crypto figures including Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter and Base creator Jesse Pollak. @cprkrn thanked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei directly and added, in a line that captured the immense appreciation felt, that he planned to name his child after him.

Not everyone was ready to crown Claude as a crypto recovery miracle worker, though. Wallet recovery experts told Decrypt that Claude's likely role was sorting through large amounts of historical data and identifying clues tied to older wallet credentials, describing the process as "more of a forensics sorting" than a cryptographic breakthrough. That characterization is fair. Bitcoin's underlying cryptography was never at risk. The wallet was unlocked using a password the owner already had written down, Claude simply helped locate the right file to use it on.

@cprkrn confirmed he immediately moved the Bitcoin to a new wallet following the recovery, a sensible precaution given the sensitivity of the files involved. Roughly a third of all Bitcoin supply remains held in wallets that have not moved in years, per Glassnode data on dormant coins. For that crowd, the implication is straightforward: a forgotten laptop in a closet could be worth six figures, and the path to recovering it just got a lot more accessible.
Tags:  bitcoin, AI, cryptocurrency, claude
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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