





HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

The breakthrough came from an unlikely direction. As what most likely felt like a last-ditch effort, @cprkrn uploaded the entire contents of his old college computer into Claude and let the AI sift through more than a gigabyte of files.





What Claude found was not a cracked password, but rather an older wallet backup from December 2019 that predated the password change. But there was still a problem. The open-source recovery tool btcrecover was connecting a shared encryption key with the password in the wrong order during decryption, a subtle logic error that had been silently causing every recovery attempt to fail. Claude spotted the bug , corrected the decryption logic, ran the updated process, and extracted the private keys in Wallet Import Format.