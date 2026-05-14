Claude AI Helps Trader Recover $400,000 in Bitcoin Trapped Since 2015
The backstory is perhaps equal parts relatable and painful for many former college students. While in college, @cprkrn changed his Bitcoin wallet's password while intoxicated and forgot the new one. He still had his original mnemonic recovery phrase, "lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)," but it no longer opened the current wallet file. Over the following years, he spent roughly $250 per failed attempt at commercial recovery services and jokingly estimated he had tried approximately 7 trillion password combinations before abandoning conventional methods entirely.
HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe— 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026
Claude's output, screenshotted and posted to X, did not exactly undersell the moment: "PRIVATE KEYS DECRYPTED! WE GOT IT!!! THE 5 BTC IS YOURS!" The post has drawn more than 14 million views and reactions from prominent crypto figures including Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter and Base creator Jesse Pollak. @cprkrn thanked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei directly and added, in a line that captured the immense appreciation felt, that he planned to name his child after him.
Not everyone was ready to crown Claude as a crypto recovery miracle worker, though. Wallet recovery experts told Decrypt that Claude's likely role was sorting through large amounts of historical data and identifying clues tied to older wallet credentials, describing the process as "more of a forensics sorting" than a cryptographic breakthrough. That characterization is fair. Bitcoin's underlying cryptography was never at risk. The wallet was unlocked using a password the owner already had written down, Claude simply helped locate the right file to use it on.
@cprkrn confirmed he immediately moved the Bitcoin to a new wallet following the recovery, a sensible precaution given the sensitivity of the files involved. Roughly a third of all Bitcoin supply remains held in wallets that have not moved in years, per Glassnode data on dormant coins. For that crowd, the implication is straightforward: a forgotten laptop in a closet could be worth six figures, and the path to recovering it just got a lot more accessible.