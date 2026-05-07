Anthropic Leases SpaceXAI’s 220,000 NVIDIA GPU Colossus Cluster in Surprise Partnership





At the center of this deal is Colossus 1, a massive AI supercomputer built by SpaceXAI in record time to handle frontier-scale workloads. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said during a podcast that it only took SpaceXAI 19 days to build Colossus.





"What they (SpaceXAI) achieved is singular, never been done before," Huang said. "A supercomputer that you would build would take normally three years to plan, and they can deliver the equipment, and then it takes one year to get it all working."



