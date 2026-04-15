China Hails Successful Test Of Deep‑Sea Tool Built To Sever Deep-Sea Network Cables





With the electro-hydrostatic design, the tool is self-contained and highly efficient, potentially allowing it to be mounted on small, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). During the latest tests, the cutter successfully sliced through high-tension cables without the need for a massive surface support fleet and cumbersome umbilicals.





The Haiyang Dizhi 2 research vessel completed its first deep-sea scientific mission of the year on Saturday. (Credit: CCTV)



Most pressingly, China's test highlights a growing vulnerability in the physical layer of the digital world. International law regarding the protection of undersea cables remains murky, particularly in international waters where these new devices can operate. The quiet efficiency of the electro-hydrostatic cutter could mean that the next major disruption to global comms may not come just from a cyberattack, but also from a mechanical blade in the deep.





Main photo generated with the aid of AI