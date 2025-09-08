CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Azure Outage Due To Undersea Cable Cuts Raises Serious Questions

by Bruno FerreiraMonday, September 08, 2025, 03:39 PM EDT
hero undersea cables cut news
If you had trouble or slow speeds when trying to connect to Asian websites (or vice-versa) over the weekend, you're not alone. The underlying reason for the slowdowns were a few undersea fiber cables cut nearby Jeddah, South Arabia. According to Microsoft, the cut happened around 5:45 on the morning of September 6th.

Microsoft and other cloud and connectivity services like Linode and NetBlocks were quick to report the issue. At least three cables were cut across multiple providers, so it doesn't look like this attack was targeting any one company. For its part, Microsoft (and presumably others) has rerouted its traffic to use alternative routes, at the expense of additional network latency. It also reported that traffic that didn't pass through the Middle East in the first place is not affected. Having said that, there is no estimate for how long an actual repair will take, as fixing an undersea cables is both a costly and time-consuming affair.

cable map undersea cables cut news
Undersea cables in the area. Source: submarinecables.com

The cut cable count currently sits at three: SMW4, IMEWE, and FALCON GCX cables, the latter reported by the Kuwaitian authorities, according to coverage from APNews. Saudi Arabia oddly offered no comment to the publication, despite being the most-affected nation. APNews points out that Yemen's Houthi rebels were suspected to be behind a similar incident in 2024, although the group denied any involvement at the time. The Houthi TV channel reportedly covered the latest cuts, citing NetBlocks' coverage, but offered no further insight.

For its part, Yemen's internationally recognized government, who opposes the Houthis, stated that this incident "[...] cannot be isolated from the series of direct attacks carried out by the Houthi militia", and that it "[...] should serve as a wake-up call for the international community." While it's easy to think there was sabotage at play, it also wouldn't be the first time an unwitting boat captain dragged an anchor over some cables and ripped them. The undersea cable map for the region is pretty interesting, as it illustrates how condensed and fragile some of this infrastructure is.
Tags:  Network, (nasdaq:msft), undersea cables, war, linode, netblocks
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment