China Builds Hypergravity Machine That Creates 100× Earth’s Gravity In A Lab





Per its namesake, CHIEF1900 possesses a capacity of 1,900 g-tonnes, surpassing the previous world record held by its predecessor, the CHIEF1300, and dwarfing the 1,200 g-tonne centrifuge operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. To put it in perspective, while a standard household washing machine generates about 2g of force during a spin cycle, this machine can subject multi-tonne samples to forces 100 times greater than Earth’s gravity.





CHIEF facility in Hangzhou, China



Beyond infrastructural testing, CHIEF1900 also allows scientists to fast-forward through time. Geological processes that take tens of thousands of years, such as the migration of pollutants through deep soil or the resonance of high-speed train tracks with the ground, can be observed in a faction of that time. As Chen Yunmin, the project’s chief scientist, explained, "We aim to create experimental environments that span milliseconds to tens of thousands of years, and atomic to [kilometre] scales – under normal or extreme conditions of temperature and pressure."





Obviously, constructing such a machine required overcoming some major technical hurdles. At peak speeds, the friction and mechanical movement generate extreme heat that threatens to melt internal components. To solve this, the team engineered a sophisticated vacuum-based cooling system featuring the world’s largest flange diameter, combined with glacier coolant and forced-air ventilation.



