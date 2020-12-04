CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdFriday, December 04, 2020, 04:00 PM EDT

U.S. Customs And Border Protection Under Fire For Alleged Warrantless Phone Tracking Of Citizens

hero cbp
The data collection business is a problem that affects anyone who uses a smartphone. Previously, we have seen data purchased that can track users to their doorstep, which is quite concerning in and of itself. Now, it is rumored that government agencies have been buying similar data in place of getting warrants through the proper channels. Both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General and ALCU are investigating these claims to validate and prosecute if true.

Over the past several months, a team of U.S. Senators headed by Ron Wyden (D-Ore) have been investigating claims that federal agencies have been tracking American citizens without warrants. Among the team was former Presidential candidate and senator Elizabeth Warren who had the following to say about the Customs and Border Protection, a division of the DHS:
“CBP is not above the law and refused to answer questions about purchasing people’s mobile location history without a warrant -- including from shady data brokers like Venntel.”
The data purchases from companies like Venntel could be used to bolster border security and track illegal immigrants without needing proper warrants, theoretically violating the fourth amendment. The data Venntel provides comes from other data brokers and apps around the world. This push from the Senate team has now led to the DHS Inspector General to begin digging into the claims. Simultaneously, the ACLU has taken to the claims as well with a lawsuit requesting the agencies involved to turn over records relating the purchase of cell phone location data.
Earlier in November, the LAPD banned facial recognition for law enforcement work as that too presumably skirted fourth amendments laws. It seems that law enforcement agencies are trying to push the envelope under the guise of making the US safer while still stripping away some semblance of privacy. The real question is, though, did we ever have privacy in the digital era?

Tags:  Privacy, location-tracking, big-data, location-data

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms