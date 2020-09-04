Threat Intelligence Firm HYAS Accused Of Buying App Data That Can Track Users To Their Homes





Private threat analysis and mitigation company, HYAS, is buying user data from phone apps to try to track hackers. A major side-effect of this, though, is that regular users are possibly being ensnared and HYAS claims they can track people to their “doorstep.”





An anonymous source to Vice said that “As a TI [threat intelligence] tool it's incredible, but ethically it stinks." According to the LinkedIn page for the HYAS CEO, “We track threat actors and other bad guys down to their physical doorstep for customers and clients.” It is likely though that this data is not limited to “threat actors” and “bad guys.” No matter what, private data collection can raise ethics issues and concerns as it affects everyone, as we said earlier that apps do not selectively collect data.





Overall, this news that Vice broke is scary. It is now public information that private companies can track people through data collection. This tracking can be shared and used by other companies and government entities as well. Senators and representatives need to be made highly aware of this else we face mass invasions of privacy from any bad actor who gets access to systems like this. If you want to view the datasheet on this system, you can do so here . Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this level of tracking.





