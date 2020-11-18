LAPD Bans Use Of Third Party Facial Recognition Software For Law Enforcement Work





From personal devices to more broad applications, facial recognition and AI are becoming a large part of all types of technology and applications. Earlier this year, Amazon banned law enforcement from using its facial recognition software. The hope was that legislation could be passed to prevent law enforcement's use of facial recognition, but that has not happened yet, and it seems to be a widespread issue.

Clearview AI Website



After this information was found, Deputy Police Chief John McMahon effectively banned the use of facial recognition for the LAPD. He wrote in a department-wide email that "Department personnel shall not use third-party commercial facial recognition services or conduct facial recognition searches on behalf of outside agencies." While this is not official policy yet, it will be soon enough, and the use of third-party facial recognition will cease.