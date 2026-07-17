Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Gets 24K Gold Lionel Messi Edition





The standout of the collection is arguably the Messi edition, which uses Samsung’s soon-to-be-released Fold 8 Ultra . No, this doesn't mean that your wealthy phone/soccer enthusiasts will get the phone before everyone else, but more of a preorder.









For the Messi tribute, Caviar strips away the standard glass and metal backing of the unreleased foldable, and instead applies an intricate metalworking technique known as cloisonné enamel, where colored glass is fired inside delicate wire enclosures. The resulting design flashes the white and light blue stripes of the Argentina national team superimposed with a portrait of Messi donning his number 10 jersey and Argentine national symbols.





Tying it altogether, the phone’s frame and the detailed outlines of the artwork are plated in 24-karat gold. Rather like Caviar's recent Huawei Mate XT version , you'll have to fork up to play—think $13,130 (for the base 256GB model).









Those on the Apple side of the field aren't left out either. Caviar is offering a Cristiano Ronaldo edition using the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max as its canvas. Mirroring the same cloisonné enamel process, the Ronaldo variant boasts the vibrant red and green colors of the Portuguese national colors. The back panel showcases Ronaldo's portrait, his number 7 jersey, and the Portuguese coat of arms. The device also features 24-karat gold plating around the chassis and accents, with prices kicking off at a cool $11,410.





Caviar is keeping these things remarkably rare , capping production at just 19 units for each design. Each phone ships in a custom-branded box that includes a gold-plated key and a commemorative collector's coin. For this kind of money though, it would have been fitting to have the units officially signed by each featured player.





But that's not all, Caviar also teased an upcoming Erling Haaland edition built on the upcoming iPhone Ultra foldable slated to launch this coming September.

Luxury tech customizer Caviar is capitalizing on 2026 World Cup frenzy by launching its ultra-exclusive "Legends" collection, featuring a $13,000 Messi-themed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and a slightly more affordable Ronaldo-themed Apple iPhone 17 Pro for $11,000.