Caviar Wants To Sell You A Gold-Plated Huawei Mate XT Tri-Fold Phone For Only $15K

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 30, 2024, 11:16 AM EDT
Huawei's premium Mate XT Ultimate tri-folding (because regular foldables are so yesterday) smartphone just launched in China, already commanding the tech world's attention for being the first tri-fold display phone as well as the hefty $2,800 asking price. If that ain't rich enough for you, then the limited-run $15,000 24k gold edition models by luxury customizer Caviar should be bougie enough. Thankfully too, this is one of those cases where the gold edition treatment doesn't end up looking tacky.

Luxury custom maker Caviar just gave the newly-released Huawei Mate XT Ultimate a small makeover, with mythological Chinese dragons and 24k gold as its centerpieces. Caviar has previously created expensive (and oftentimes bonkers) versions of other phones, such as the first smartphone with a tourbillon mechanism plus the most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max ever for $600,000.

Caviar is offering two versions of the Mate XT Ultimate, namely the Black Dragon and Gold Dragon. The former will be wrapped in black crocodile leather, made in such a way to resemble dragon scales. Gold-plated accents around the edges and camera surround complete the package. The more expensive model is the Gold Dragon with its 24k gold backplate, which has been textured to look like swords crafted in Longquan, China, a city known for its history of sword craftsmanship. 

Both editions will come in three storage options—256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and their price will reflect that. The Black Dragon will run $12,800, $13,200, and $13,600 respectively, whereas the Gold Dragon comes in at a loftier $14,500, $14,900, and $15,400 respectively. Ooof.

In stock form, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is nonetheless highly impressive. It not only is "the world's first commercial triple foldable phone," it has a tablet-like 10.2-inch display when fully open, a thin 3.6 mm (0.14 inches) design, some impressive camera tech, large 5,600 mAh battery, and an astronomical price to match. Such is the literal price of owning a piece of history.

These limited-edition Black and Gold Dragon devices are part Caviar's Rich Colors collection and are open for pre-orders right now. Only 88 of each model will be made, a nod to 88 as an auspicious number to most Eastern cultures, representing prosperity and good fortune.
