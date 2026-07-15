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Samsung's Flex Titanium Screen Tech For Galaxy Z Fold 8 Targets Crease-Less Foldables

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 15, 2026, 06:56 AM EDT
Samsung Flex Titanium tech infographic.
Several generations of foldable smartphones have made one thing abundantly clear—there is still work to be done to iron out the crease. Today's foldables have done a much better job than previous generation models, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could potentially set a new bar thanks to Samsung's new Flex Titanium technology, which the company describes as an end-to-end innovation.

"Made possible thanks to Samsung’s accumulated display know-how, Flex Titanium technology integrates two titanium-based components—a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate—working together to balance slimness, flexibility, and strength within the foldable display structure," Samsung states.

Flex Titanium tech represents a redesigned display structure for future foldables, and according to Samsung, it delivers a more refined viewing experience with reduced crease visibility and improved durability. But what exactly is it?

Closeup render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung's new display solution is a multi-layer design that leans heavily into titanium. It starts with a titanium-alloy film positioned below the OLED panel to support the display from within. According to Samsung, this titanium-alloy offers a 20x increase in mechanical stiffness compared to a traditional polymer film. It's also incredibly thin—around one-third the thickness of a human hair—as a result of a precision rolling process.

Underneath the alloy sits a titanium plate to support the display module. Combined with "advanced hole processing technology," Samsung says this implementation gets rid of air gaps to enable a tighter bond with the display panel.

"By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability," said Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development Team, Samsung Display. "Combining high-resolution display architecture with new organic materials that maximize power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices."
The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a confirmed ultra-wide shape will feature Samsung's Flex Titanium technology, giving us a first look at how the company's claims compare to a real-world implementation. As we wait to find out, prominent leaker Ice Universe on X is bullish on the tech, saying Flex Titanium represents something much bigger than a simple return to titanium.

"For the first time, Samsung has redesigned the underlying structure of the OLED display stack, instead of focusing only on improving the hinge. That marks a major shift in the direction of foldable display technology," Ice Universe says.

Ice Universe accurately points out that display creases are not determined solely by hinge designs, but is also dependent on how a foldable distributes weight across the entire display stack. In that regard, Samsung's Flex Titanium tech has the potential to be a game-changer.

Stay tuned—Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Ahead of the event, you can "reserve your next Galaxy device," which essentially means sharing your name, email address, and optionally your phone number. In exchange, you'll be eligible for a $30 Samsung credit when/if you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 8. And if you opt to hand over your phone number, you'll be entered to win a $500 gift card (Samsung's giving away 10 of them).
Tags:  Samsung, galaxy z fold 8, flex titanium
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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