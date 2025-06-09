Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Teases Mind-Bending Gameplay In First Trailer
As someone who got into playing Black Ops 6 recently after years of not engaging with the franchise, it's been a fun experience. Black Ops 7 looks like it will bring that same formula with the novelty that it is the first consecutive series release, melding the stories together. When we hear the year 2035, we're likely to be in for some more advanced weaponry to wow our opponents with.
Call of Duty has been a popular game to benchmark hardware, especially the graphics card, so we're betting Black Ops 7 will be a gorgeous game visually. From the trailer, it appears photo-realistic and uses some good lightning techniques in the cut scenes shown. While actual game play will be the ultimate judge, this approach bodes well for a game set in the future which also appears to have darker backdrops in the environment.
One comment on the YouTube Video's trailer says it looks "dark and gritty," which seems like an apt description and almost reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077. The campaigns are typically well done, but only part of what the game has to offer. The online and multiplayer experiences such as Warzone are certainly some of the main elements that gamers look forward to for a new release.
The game will be revealed later in the summer of 2025, but the exact release date is still unknown. We'd imagine it should come before the holiday season, to help bolster sales for Game Pass and the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld.