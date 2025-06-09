Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Teases Mind-Bending Gameplay In First Trailer





As someone who got into playing Black Ops 6 recently after years of not engaging with the franchise, it's been a fun experience. Black Ops 7 looks like it will bring that same formula with the novelty that it is the first consecutive series release, melding the stories together. When we hear the year 2035, we're likely to be in for some more advanced weaponry to wow our opponents with. When the original Call of Duty game released in 2003, little did we know it'd be one of the longest running game franchises in history. The latest iteration is Black Ops 6, which is now in its fourth season. However, Microsoft has just announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing later in 2025, and that it takes place in the year 2035.





"In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending Black Ops ever. Developed as the next evolution of Black Ops, this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6," Activision states.