Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Teases Mind-Bending Gameplay In First Trailer

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, June 09, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
cod bop7
When the original Call of Duty game released in 2003, little did we know it'd be one of the longest running game franchises in history. The latest iteration is Black Ops 6, which is now in its fourth season. However, Microsoft has just announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing later in 2025, and that it takes place in the year 2035. 

As someone who got into playing Black Ops 6 recently after years of not engaging with the franchise, it's been a fun experience. Black Ops 7 looks like it will bring that same formula with the novelty that it is the first consecutive series release, melding the stories together. When we hear the year 2035, we're likely to be in for some more advanced weaponry to wow our opponents with.

"In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending Black Ops ever. Developed as the next evolution of Black Ops, this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6," Activision states.


There is no doubt that Microsoft is banking on popular franchises in its armory to attract more gamers to its Xbox and Game Pass services. It has even opened up once-exclusive Xbox titles such as Forza Horizon 5 to the competition with a release on Sony's PlayStation 5. Along with Xbox and PC releases, this title will also be a day-one release for subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. 

Call of Duty has been a popular game to benchmark hardware, especially the graphics card, so we're betting Black Ops 7 will be a gorgeous game visually. From the trailer, it appears photo-realistic and uses some good lightning techniques in the cut scenes shown. While actual game play will be the ultimate judge, this approach bodes well for a game set in the future which also appears to have darker backdrops in the environment. 

One comment on the YouTube Video's trailer says it looks "dark and gritty," which seems like an apt description and almost reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077. The campaigns are typically well done, but only part of what the game has to offer. The online and multiplayer experiences such as Warzone are certainly some of the main elements that gamers look forward to for a new release. 

The game will be revealed later in the summer of 2025, but the exact release date is still unknown. We'd imagine it should come before the holiday season, to help bolster sales for Game Pass and the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld. 
Tags:  Activision, Call of Duty, (nasdaq:msft), black ops 7, call of duty: black ops 7
