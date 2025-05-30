CATEGORIES
home News

Black Ops 6 Season 4 Free Trial Unlocks New Maps, Full Multiplayer, Zombies And More

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, May 30, 2025, 10:33 AM EDT
cod
The Call of Duty franchise is one of the crown jewels of Microsoft's various acquisitions during the last several years. It also serves as a big incentive to lure gamers over to its popular Game Pass subscription service. Upping the ante, there is a new update out, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4, that is chock full of new content. And you can access it for free for a limited time.

As someone who recently started playing Black Ops 6 Season 3, it's a fun and fast-paced game with online multiplayer. It's also available for those who subscribe to Game Pass, although you'll have to pony up $29.99 for the complete Battle Pass assortment of instant perks. The main attraction that is new for Season 4 is the inclusion of three more online multiplayer maps: Shutdown, Fugitive, and Blitz.  

shutdown cod

I played on the Fugitive and Shutdown maps last night, and both provided some interesting paths and map design while still using the familiar formula. There are now over 25 multiplayer maps in all, and over 10 different modes of play for you to chose from. There is also a new Team Elimination Mode, which is a play on the Confirmed mode with a battle to the finish type of approach with limited lives. 

free trial

If you'd like a try the new maps for Black Ops 6 Season 4, it's also offering a free multiplayer trial from May 30th to June 3rd. You'll also get access to Zombies: Outlast the Enemy in Grief mode, which is a 4v4 style capture the zone type of gameplay experience. The game is also available on Steam for those who don't subscribe to Game Pass, or prefer the Steam interface. 

While Call of Duty does have its detractors and critics, it still remains an enjoyable game to play and gain some skill with a fast-paced FPS game. The competitive nature of it is great as well, and sometimes reminds of the earlier Quake days. 
Tags:  Call of Duty, (nasdaq:msft), black ops 6 season 4
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment