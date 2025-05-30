Black Ops 6 Season 4 Free Trial Unlocks New Maps, Full Multiplayer, Zombies And More
As someone who recently started playing Black Ops 6 Season 3, it's a fun and fast-paced game with online multiplayer. It's also available for those who subscribe to Game Pass, although you'll have to pony up $29.99 for the complete Battle Pass assortment of instant perks. The main attraction that is new for Season 4 is the inclusion of three more online multiplayer maps: Shutdown, Fugitive, and Blitz.
I played on the Fugitive and Shutdown maps last night, and both provided some interesting paths and map design while still using the familiar formula. There are now over 25 multiplayer maps in all, and over 10 different modes of play for you to chose from. There is also a new Team Elimination Mode, which is a play on the Confirmed mode with a battle to the finish type of approach with limited lives.
While Call of Duty does have its detractors and critics, it still remains an enjoyable game to play and gain some skill with a fast-paced FPS game. The competitive nature of it is great as well, and sometimes reminds of the earlier Quake days.