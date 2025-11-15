Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Gets Called Out By Gamers For Pushing AI Slop
The generative AI claims have been definitively proven, since Activision admits on the Steam page for the game that it uses generative AI. But unlike something like ARC Raiders, which at least uses the technology within the constraints of a specific art style and tone (similar to that studios' prior hit, The Finals), Black Ops 7 is blatantly piggybacking on last years' in-game "calling card" banner rewards. An example embedded below, spotted by @Kumesicles on Twitter, might just be one of the most shameless examples of AI slop we've seen in a AAA game.
Loving the Unique style of art they've gone with for these calling cards pic.twitter.com/c583gv4Qpn— Kume (@Kumesicles) November 13, 2025
It's a disappointing turn for Call of Duty. While the Battlefield 6 campaign wasn't particularly praised either, it isn't outright hated or totally busted like the Black Ops 7 campaign is. The abysmal campaign has seemingly resulted in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 having only a minor impact on active Battlefield 6 Steam players, with BF6 coasting at 247K concurrent players and Call of Duty languishing below Bongo Cat at 88.5K players at time of writing.
In its defense, Activision seems to have listened to player feedback regarding immersion-breaking skins, but has otherwise lost the battle with Battlefield on PC. That said, while the player numbers are lukewarm, the sales numbers on Steam are still quite high—for now—and sure to be even bigger on consoles. Call of Duty may genuinely be "too big to fail", but that's no excuse to phone in art assets or the campaign to this extent.