Call Center Employees Allege Mandated AI Camera Surveillance While Working From Home
Teleperformance is one of the world’s largest call center companies with nearly 400,000 employees and clientele, including Apple, Amazon, and Uber, among others. Now, in a new ground-breaking report from NBC, six workers for the Colombian company, even working on contracts for these companies, have come forward with concerns about a surveillance agreement. First issued in March by Teleperformance, the document, once signed, would allow “monitoring by AI-powered cameras in workers’ homes, voice analytics and storage of data collected from the worker’s family members, including minors.”
With this development, Teleperformance and other call center employees have begun to unionize in an effort to protect themselves. But, on the contrary, there are also possibly thousands of other employees who are afraid for their jobs and will not join a union which poses quite the problem. Perhaps it is time for big companies like Amazon and Apple to use their leverage to improve employees’ rights and working conditions, but that may be a tough hill to climb here in the United States.