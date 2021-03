The Bizarre Case Of Amazon's Alleged Anti-Union Twitter Propaganda Campaign

Amazon’s public image has not been all that great lately, with biometric surveillance and long-standing rumors of workers needing to urinate in bottles . It appears that Amazon is trying to fix its image by using community engagement tactics on Twitter, but it may have had the Streisand effect.

Since at least 2019, Amazon has utilized “Amazon FC Ambassadors,” which are purportedly fulfillment center employees who are selected to answer tweets about Amazon. When Amazon released the Bezos Twitter army, Aric Toler of Bellingcat compiled some bizarre interactions on Twitter where accounts would randomly change, or tweet threads that would be kicked around to different FC Ambassadors. All in all, it just seemed odd, as if all FC Ambassadors had canned responses or were robots.





Tweet Thread Courtesy Of Bellingcat



This year, it seems Amazon is trying to utilize the full force of the Twitter army to try and repair its image using new accounts created this month. However, it appears that not all of the accounts are real after astute Twitter users caught onto Amazon account using an image of one of the members of “Dude Perfect,” a popular YouTube channel. Another interesting thing noticed is that the real Amazon FC Ambassadors use Sprinklr, a social media management platform, whereas the new accounts are just using “Twitter for Web.”