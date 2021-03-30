The Bizarre Case Of Amazon's Alleged Anti-Union Twitter Propaganda Campaign

This year, it seems Amazon is trying to utilize the full force of the Twitter army to try and repair its image using new accounts created this month. However, it appears that not all of the accounts are real after astute Twitter users caught onto Amazon account using an image of one of the members of “Dude Perfect,” a popular YouTube channel. Another interesting thing noticed is that the real Amazon FC Ambassadors use Sprinklr, a social media management platform, whereas the new accounts are just using “Twitter for Web.”

Amazon didn’t even really try with this one lol pic.twitter.com/Q9dyTzKqns — Tim Sullivan 🐋 (@timjsully) March 29, 2021

Since many Twitter users caught wind of whatever was going on at Amazon, two interesting things have begun to occur. Seemingly, many of these new @AmazonFC accounts appear to either have been deleted, scrubbed of odd tweets, or restricted by Twitter for “some unusual activity,” according to the warnings. Furthermore, random Twitter users are taking up these accounts' style to parody them and call attention to complaints against Amazon.













In any case, it is hard to tell what accounts are real and which ones are not when they can be deleted or scrubbed clean in an Orwellian 1984-esque way. While Amazon could be doing this Twitter-trickery directly, a PR company could be rewriting Amazon's Twitter history on a whim, but it is bizarre no matter what. Whoever it is, it will certainly be worth watching in the coming days, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.