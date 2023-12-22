CableMod Issues Safety Recall For Its Angled 12VHPWR Adapters, What You Need To Know

While these CableMod adapters made things more convenient and aesthetically pleasing for PC builders, it is unfortunate that they also could have this potentially serious defect. The good news is that CableMod is standing behind its products, not only with the voluntary recall, but by addressing existing problems users have faced.



For anyone who may have had a GeForce RTX GPU damaged because of the adapters, CableMod is extending its support to those users. In the past, it has either replaced or attempted to repair some products, which can understandably get expensive.