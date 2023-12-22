CableMod Issues Safety Recall For Its Angled 12VHPWR Adapters, What You Need To Know
NVIDIA's high-end GPUs, including the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, have impressed with class-leading gaming performance. Of course, there's a tradeoff for the leap in performance and capabilities versus previous generations, which manifests in a higher power draw and more portly cooling shrouds to keep temps at bay. This in-turn can translate to a tighter fit in some PC cases.
In addition to the extra GPU girth, some PC builders needed a solution for the bulky 12VHPWR cable as well. The placement of the 12VHPWR connectors often meant power cables would jut out from the top, which can be unsightly, so CableMod devised a potential solution. However, there is now a recall on the product, and a warning to immediately stop its use, due to the risk of melting into the GPU itself. Here's the full notice...
The GeForce RTX 4090 had some earlier incidences where its 12VHPWR connector and cable had melted, which were unrelated to CableMod's adapters (part of the issue was user error, whereby cables were not being fully inserted). Along with the recall of existing adapters, CableMod has discontinued selling its V1.0 and updated V1.1 90-degree and 180-degree adapters. According to CableMod, only its angled adapters are affected and not its angled cables.
According to CableMod, the affected "male connector could become loose, overheat, and melt into the GPU." If user experiences on social media are any indication, incidences occur mainly with the GeForce RTX 4090, and in a few select cases, the GeForce RTX 4080.
While these CableMod adapters made things more convenient and aesthetically pleasing for PC builders, it is unfortunate that they also could have this potentially serious defect. The good news is that CableMod is standing behind its products, not only with the voluntary recall, but by addressing existing problems users have faced.
For anyone who may have had a GeForce RTX GPU damaged because of the adapters, CableMod is extending its support to those users. In the past, it has either replaced or attempted to repair some products, which can understandably get expensive.
