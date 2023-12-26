Seasonic Walks Back Suggestion To Use A Hair Dryer On PSU Cables For RTX 40 Series GPUs
If you've just unwrapped a shiny new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card this holiday season, there are a few important things that you should know. No, it's not that the rumored NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super refresh is right around the corner. This tidbit of information will also likely apply to those as well, however.
12VHPWR cables that power the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs have made news consistently, with some even reportedly melting and failing. While a root cause is still up in the air, the bending of these 12VHPWR cables certainly deserves caution. Seasonic recently recommended that users installing a GPU with its power supply should use a hair dryer or similar heat source to bend the cable if needed.
It appears as though they have walked this back, with this suggestion disappearing from its knowledge base page.
