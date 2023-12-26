Seasonic Walks Back Suggestion To Use A Hair Dryer On PSU Cables For RTX 40 Series GPUs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs that are rumored to be released in January will likely also have the same 12VHPWR cables as existing products. While it appears the 12VHPWR connectors on some GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 4090, have already undergone slight improvements, we are yet to see what the new lineup will bring in terms of connector changes, if any.



In the meantime, if you own a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, just exercise caution and common sense when installing its cable. Incidence rates are still low, and can happen due to a variety of factors. After all, the last thing an gamer needs is for damaged or other similar issues with their expensive GPU. The GPU connector and cable itself is an essential part of the product, and a key area where solid improvement is hopefully on the horizon.