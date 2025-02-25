CATEGORIES
Buying An iPhone 16e? Don't Forget These Must-Have Accessories

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 25, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT
Man holding an iPhone 16e in an ESR case.
So you've gone and preordered Apple's newest addition to the iPhone family, the iPhone 16e. With prices starting at $599, the iPhone 16e ascends past the budget category and into midrange territory. As such, it's a good idea to protect your purchase (which is true even for budget phones), and you can do that by shopping an assortment of accessories while you wait for your handset to ship (it releases on February 28, 2025).

Once such option is the ESR Cyber Series case for iPhone 16e pictured above—it's available for $19.98 at Amazon. That's not a sale price, but it's relatively cheap for somewhat rugged protection. According to ESR, the case offers military-grade drop protection at up to 27 feet. We wouldn't suggest putting the claim to the test, but we do like it has bumpers on the corners and a triple-layer structure.

Even more noteworthy is the MagSafe angle. Apple neglected to equip the iPhone 16e with MagSafe support, so the onus is on case makers to pick up the slack. In this case, ESR outfitted it with a ring of magnets rated for 1,500 grams of holding force.

One thing to note is that the phone will still wirelessly charge at 7.5W instead of the 15W fast charging supported by actual MagSafe handsets. Still, having a MagSafe case like this one can be hugely convenient, especially given all the MagSafe accessories on the market.

Here are some more MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16e...
It's not required to have a MagSafe case with the iPhone 16e, but with so many options out there, many of them affordable, you might as well have it.

Magic John screen protector removing dust.

Outside of a case, don't forget things like a screen protector and charging stand. Here again you'll find a whole bunch of options, such as this Magic John tempered glass 2-pack for $16.99 at Amazon. If you use TikTok, you're probably familiar with Magic John, which has been aggressively promoting its screen protector on the platform.

What we like about these types of protectors is that the installation process makes it virtually impossible for dust to sneak through. After you apply the pre-fitted installation kit, there's a film that you pull out, which is supposed to remove any dust particles that many have crept onto the screen. The actual protector goes on immediately after.

Here are some more screen protector options, as well as various accessories...

3-in-1 wireless charging station with Apple products.
