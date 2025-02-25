Buying An iPhone 16e? Don't Forget These Must-Have Accessories





So you've gone and preordered Apple's newest addition to the iPhone family, the iPhone 16e . With prices starting at $599, the iPhone 16e ascends past the budget category and into midrange territory. As such, it's a good idea to protect your purchase (which is true even for budget phones), and you can do that by shopping an assortment of accessories while you wait for your handset to ship (it releases on February 28, 2025).





ESR Cyber Series case for iPhone 16e pictured above—it's available for $19.98 at Amazon. That's not a sale price, but it's relatively cheap for somewhat rugged protection. According to ESR, the case offers military-grade drop protection at up to 27 feet. We wouldn't suggest putting the claim to the test, but we do like it has bumpers on the corners and a triple-layer structure. Once such option is thepictured above—it's available for. That's not a sale price, but it's relatively cheap for somewhat rugged protection. According to ESR, the case offers military-grade drop protection at up to 27 feet. We wouldn't suggest putting the claim to the test, but we do like it has bumpers on the corners and a triple-layer structure.





Even more noteworthy is the MagSafe angle. Apple neglected to equip the iPhone 16e with MagSafe support, so the onus is on case makers to pick up the slack. In this case, ESR outfitted it with a ring of magnets rated for 1,500 grams of holding force.





One thing to note is that the phone will still wirelessly charge at 7.5W instead of the 15W fast charging supported by actual MagSafe handsets. Still, having a MagSafe case like this one can be hugely convenient, especially given all the MagSafe accessories on the market.





Here are some more MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16e...