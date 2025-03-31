Bose Headphones Are Flying Off Amazon Shelves At Big Spring Sale Discounts





Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so now is a better time than ever to find some solid deals on some of the best consumer headphones from Bose (and more). We've compiled some of our favorites from the audio brand plus threw in some nice alternatives, because—you know—options are good. Without further ado...





Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which usually runs $430, is

Starting with the top dog, which usually runs $430, is down to $350 for every colorway (Lunar Blue, Black, White Smoke, and Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition) except Sandstone. This flagship arguably brings the company's best audio tuning yet. Where previous models were good enough for most listeners, the Ultra has better limits and presents most genres with some fun and power. It's also more open to EQ'ing, especially if users find the heavy-handed bass excessive.





Active noise cancellation has long been a Bose forte, a torch that the Ultra confidently carries. Only the Apple Airpods Max is able to go toe-to-toe with the Bose in this area, although the QuietComfort Ultra is slightly behind in passthrough mode quality (activated via the Bose app only).





Bose QuietComfort/QuietComfort 45



Bose QuietComfort for $249 (save $100). There's also its "predecessor," the If you don't need anything that fancy and don't mind taking a slight sound quality hit, but still want to enjoy the almost legendary noise cancellation, check out the. There's also its "predecessor," the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $329 but that's not a sale price (boo!).





To be honest, if you're going to pick between the two, aside from the obvious price difference even outside of this Spring sale, we say go with the Bose QuietComfort. Both headphones are essentially the same—same hardware, controls, design, and features—the refreshed model merely comes in more color options. Whichever you choose, know that audio quality isn't close the Ultra, let alone the rest of the industry, but you WILL enjoy fantastic ANC and some of the cushiest stock earpads out there.





Bose Ultra Open



On the opposite end of the design (and use-case) spectrum, Bose's Ultra Opens are up for grabs for as low as $249 (save $50) . As one of the best clip-on style open-ear options, one of the biggest knock against the Ultra Open was its MSRP, but the Amazon deal makes the device a whole lot more palatable. The Ultra Open brings some solid SQ (for a clip-on) with the ability to be used as surround sources when paired with the latest Bose Soundbars.





If Bose isn't your thing, there are these great options as well: