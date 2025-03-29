Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Blow-Out: MacBooks, Gaming Laptops And More





There's still a little bit of time left to take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event—it kicked off a few days ago and runs until the end of the month, which is now just around the corner. We've already highlighted several items from the event, including record low prices on items like AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X and a 27-inch 1440p LG UltraGear gaming monitor. Now let's have a look at some discounted laptops.





MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop, which is marked down to $799.99 at Amazon (save $100). As with the aforementioned Ryzen chip and LG monitor, this represents a new low price for the MSI Thin 15, as configured. The one pictured above (an actual, live dragon not included) is, which is marked down to. As with the aforementioned Ryzen chip and LG monitor, this represents a new low price for the MSI Thin 15, as configured.





As the model name suggests, the Thin 15 is built around a 15.6-inch display. It features a 1920x1080 resolution and respectable 144Hz refresh rate, along with a thin bezel design (at least on the sides). Underneath the hood, users will find a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of GDDR4 memory, and a 512GB NVMe solid state drive.





It's obviously not a benchmark beast, but for the money, it's a pretty nice setup overall.













Over on the other side of the fence, you can find another sub-$1,000 laptop (by a penny)—Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (2024 model), which is on sale for $999 at Amazon (save $300). While technically not a 'Big Spring Sale' discount, the 23% markdown makes this another all-time low price item.





This is powered by Apple's custom M3 silicon, which in this case pairs an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. Other pertinent specs include 16GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID support, and a 13.6-inch Retina display. Apple also claims users can expect up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.





13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip for $949 at Amazon (save $50). The trade-off on this config is you're looking at half the storage (256GB SSD). If you want to step up to the same 512GB as last year's M3 model, you're looking at a One thing to note is that this is last year's model. Apple just recently unveiled its M4 MacBook Air lineup for 2025, and pricing is pretty good on those. In fact, you can score afor. The trade-off on this config is you're looking at half the storage (256GB SSD). If you want to step up to the same 512GB as last year's M3 model, you're looking at a $1,149 price





Here are some more laptop deals...