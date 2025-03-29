CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Blow-Out: MacBooks, Gaming Laptops And More

by Paul LillySaturday, March 29, 2025, 11:31 AM EDT
MSI laptops floating in the sky in front of a dragon.
There's still a little bit of time left to take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event—it kicked off a few days ago and runs until the end of the month, which is now just around the corner. We've already highlighted several items from the event, including record low prices on items like AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X and a 27-inch 1440p LG UltraGear gaming monitor. Now let's have a look at some discounted laptops.

The one pictured above (an actual, live dragon not included) is MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop, which is marked down to $799.99 at Amazon (save $100). As with the aforementioned Ryzen chip and LG monitor, this represents a new low price for the MSI Thin 15, as configured.

As the model name suggests, the Thin 15 is built around a 15.6-inch display. It features a 1920x1080 resolution and respectable 144Hz refresh rate, along with a thin bezel design (at least on the sides). Underneath the hood, users will find a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of GDDR4 memory, and a 512GB NVMe solid state drive.

It's obviously not a benchmark beast, but for the money, it's a pretty nice setup overall.

MacBook Air on a gray gradient background.

Over on the other side of the fence, you can find another sub-$1,000 laptop (by a penny)—Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (2024 model), which is on sale for $999 at Amazon (save $300). While technically not a 'Big Spring Sale' discount, the 23% markdown makes this another all-time low price item.

This is powered by Apple's custom M3 silicon, which in this case pairs an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. Other pertinent specs include 16GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID support, and a 13.6-inch Retina display. Apple also claims users can expect up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.

One thing to note is that this is last year's model. Apple just recently unveiled its M4 MacBook Air lineup for 2025, and pricing is pretty good on those. In fact, you can score a 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip for $949 at Amazon (save $50). The trade-off on this config is you're looking at half the storage (256GB SSD). If you want to step up to the same 512GB as last year's M3 model, you're looking at a $1,149 price.

Here are some more laptop deals...
Tags:  deals, Amazon, MacBook Air, Laptops, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment