CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingThursday, July 01, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT

Bungie Is Actually Hiring A Destiny Historian To Oversee And Expand Its Vast Universe

destiny 2 beyond light fireteam

Are you a fan of Destiny lore? Do you love storytelling? Then we have a job for you! Bungie is currently hiring a “Destiny Historian” to help catalog and maintain their ever-growing Destiny universe narrative.

The responsibilities of the Destiny Historian are quite extensive. One of the main responsibilities of the Historian is to review scripts and work with writers and others to maintain narrative consistency. This is no small task given the size of the Destiny universe. The Historian will also be expected to produce content for internal developers and external vendors, work “with production to manage schedules,” aid marketing, “establish style guides and specs required to define and document the narrative direction of the project,” and “support larger franchise initiatives.”

destiny 2 season of the splicer mithrax

What kinds of skills should the Destiny Historian have? Aside from being familiar with the Destiny universe, many of the expected skills are focused on management and communication. Applicants should be able to edit prose and script, be able to foster good relationships with vendors, know when to take direction and when to take the lead, communicate with teammates and stake-holders, and be strong project managers. There are no required degrees or desired years of experience, but the applicant will need to be willing to relocate to Washington state within 45 days of being hired if they are not already living in California or Washington.

This recent job posting makes sense given Bungie’s reported goals. Bungie is working hard to develop an interesting and extensive storyline for Destiny 2. Upcoming expansions such as the "Witch Queen" will likely enlarge the Destiny narrative universe even further. Bungie has also hinted that other non-game projects are in the works. They are also supposedly developing another game that will take place in a world that is parallel to the Destiny universe. These developments would certainly require some kind of guide that could be cross-referenced by lore experts and those unfamiliar with the lore alike. Even Bungie employees are unlikely to know all the nitty-gritty lore details. The Destiny Historian could also help potentially develop products that would be useful to fans.

Do you see that you'd be up to challenge to take on the title of Destiny Historian? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Bungie
Tags:  Bungie, destiny 2, destiny-2-beyond-light

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment