Buick Electra Orbit Concept Blends Sleek Space Age Styling With Futuristic Tech





This week, GM's Chinese design house unveiled the Buick Electra Orbit, a rather attractive electric concept that takes inspiration from 1950s GM Motorama dream cars and takes them into the (near?) future.







With sleek elongated proportions and a silhouette that harks back to the Golden Age of space-age concepts, the Electra Orbit, conceived and developed by the GM China Advanced Design Center, serves as a visionary experiment of what a luxury EV can be





Stuart Norris, Vice President of Design for GM China and GM International, emphasized the car's dual identity saying, "Electra Orbit is a bold exploration of what Buick can be when we blend heritage inspiration with visionary innovation. By reinterpreting space-age motifs and pushing electric-architecture freedoms, we wanted to create a concept that feels both familiar in its Buick DNA and thrillingly new."





















Accessing the cabin is an event in itself, thanks to the dramatic front and rear scissor-style doors that swing space-ward and in opposing directions. Inside, there's a 2+2 seating layout that feels more like a first-class lounge than a car. The centerpiece is a sweeping, arch-shaped Ring display that spans from A-pillar to A-pillar, creating an immersive digital UX. The instrument panel and steering wheel reconfigure across driving modes, shifting from a driver-focused setup to a more relaxed, autonomous comfort setting.













