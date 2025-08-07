Buick Electra Orbit Concept Blends Sleek Space Age Styling With Futuristic Tech

This week, GM's Chinese design house unveiled the Buick Electra Orbit, a rather attractive electric concept that takes inspiration from 1950s GM Motorama dream cars and takes them into the (near?) future.
With sleek elongated proportions and a silhouette that harks back to the Golden Age of space-age concepts, the Electra Orbit, conceived and developed by the GM China Advanced Design Center, serves as a visionary experiment of what a luxury EV can be
.
Stuart Norris, Vice President of Design for GM China and GM International, emphasized the car's dual identity saying, "Electra Orbit is a bold exploration of what Buick can be when we blend heritage inspiration with visionary innovation. By reinterpreting space-age motifs and pushing electric-architecture freedoms, we wanted to create a concept that feels both familiar in its Buick DNA and thrillingly new."
The design is elegant yet quite dramatic. At nearly 20 feet long, 6.5 feet wide, and riding on massive 24 inch wheels, the Orbit boasts a low-slung body that looks more like a spacecraft ready for takeoff. The flowing lines and extended McLaren Speedtail-esque rear end
(complete with deployable wings for improved drag and downforce) are reminiscent of classic jet-age design principles. Completing the exterior is a custom neutral metallic paint coat simply called Space.
Accessing the cabin is an event in itself, thanks to the dramatic front and rear scissor-style doors that swing space-ward and in opposing directions. Inside, there's a 2+2 seating layout that feels more like a first-class lounge than a car. The centerpiece is a sweeping, arch-shaped Ring display that spans from A-pillar to A-pillar, creating an immersive digital UX. The instrument panel and steering wheel reconfigure across driving modes, shifting from a driver-focused setup to a more relaxed, autonomous comfort setting.
The futuristic elements don’t stop there. A spherical, glowing crystal ball-like controller in the center console offers physical command, while a holographically-projected AI assistant serves as the car's digital brain
atop the dash. Perhaps inspired by the Mars landscape, the designers incorporated a rich red clay-inspired palette to much of the interior, as well as custom brocade patterns, all complemented by high-end fabrics and crystal accents. Even the flooring isn't spared from the theme: the Digital Illusion Carpet pulses with ambient light to recreate the movement of celestial bodies.