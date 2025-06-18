CATEGORIES
home News

Gearbox CEO Praises Borderlands 4 Price And Teases A Ton Of DLC

by Alan VelascoWednesday, June 18, 2025, 03:29 PM EDT
borderlands 4 price dlc hero
Gamers are still coming to grips with the increasing costs of the latest games. Microsoft has raised the price of its consoles, while Nintendo is pricing certain games, such as Mario Kart World, at $79.99. These developments have led fans of the Borderlands series to worry that the next entry in the series would be the most expensive one yet.

Fueling these concerns were comments from Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox and the development studio behind the franchise. In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford remarked that “if you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen.” Additionally, he noted that the pricing ultimately didn’t rest in his hands but instead would be decided by publisher 2K Games.

borderlands 4 price dlc body

Thankfully, fans’ worst fears didn’t come to pass. There will be a standard edition available on launch day with a price tag that doesn’t stray far from the norm. Pitchford shared that he was “stoked that Borderlands 4 is $69.99 and not $80.” Of course, there is also a plethora of other editions to choose from for super-fans that want some extra goodies to go along with the game.

Moreover, 2K has announced that Borderlands 4 will be get a bevy of content after the game launches. Including “two new Vault Hunters, all-new regions of Kairos, new story missions, side missions, challenges, enemies, and more.” The company will be releasing more information regarding the post launch content drops at a later date.

borderlands 4 price dlc body1

Those who opt to play the game on PC should be mindful of the minimum specs. It requires at least an Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, 16GB of RAM, and either an NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, which are pretty stout minimums.

Those looking to pre-order the game and ensure they have it on day one can do so with the following links:
Tags:  Gaming, Borderlands, Gearbox, 2k-games, pc-gaming, borderlands-4
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment