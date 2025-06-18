Gearbox CEO Praises Borderlands 4 Price And Teases A Ton Of DLC
Fueling these concerns were comments from Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox and the development studio behind the franchise. In a post on social media platform X, Pitchford remarked that “if you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen.” Additionally, he noted that the pricing ultimately didn’t rest in his hands but instead would be decided by publisher 2K Games.
Thankfully, fans’ worst fears didn’t come to pass. There will be a standard edition available on launch day with a price tag that doesn’t stray far from the norm. Pitchford shared that he was “stoked that Borderlands 4 is $69.99 and not $80.” Of course, there is also a plethora of other editions to choose from for super-fans that want some extra goodies to go along with the game.
Moreover, 2K has announced that Borderlands 4 will be get a bevy of content after the game launches. Including “two new Vault Hunters, all-new regions of Kairos, new story missions, side missions, challenges, enemies, and more.” The company will be releasing more information regarding the post launch content drops at a later date.
Those who opt to play the game on PC should be mindful of the minimum specs. It requires at least an Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, 16GB of RAM, and either an NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, which are pretty stout minimums.
