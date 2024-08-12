CATEGORIES
Boeing Starliner Issues Could Leave NASA Astronauts In Space 6 More Months

by Tim SweezyMonday, August 12, 2024, 09:42 AM EDT
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were only meant to stay onboard the International Space Station for a week or so in space after docking aboard Boeing’s Starliner. Now, the duo who have already been on the ISS for a little over two months, may end up having to extend their stay another six months.

Wilmore and Williams probably did not have spending Christmas on the International Space Station this year on their bingo cards. However, NASA has not ruled out the possibility that the two astronauts may have to ditch the ride they arrived on for a future trip back to Earth along with the SpaceX Crew-9 members in February 2025.

During a teleconference last week, Ken Bowersox, NASA associate administrator for space operations, remarked about the possibility, “I don’t think we’re too far away from making that call. We know at some point we need to bring Butch and Suni home.”

Under the current circumstances, the two astronauts are considered guests on ISS, as they are not officially part of Expedition 71. NASA has indicated Wilmore and Williams are being integrated with the crew, helping with day-to-day tasks, and lending a hand where needed. If the duo end up having to wait until February to come home, however, they will then be transitioned to being full-time expedition crew members. NASA has reported Williams and Wilmore are prepared to make the transition if need be.

“A couple years ago, we made the decision — knowing that this was a test flight — to make sure that we had the right resources, supplies and training for the crew, just in case they needed to be on ISS, for whatever reason, for a longer period of time,” Dana Weigel, NASA’s manager of the International Space Station Program, remarked during a briefing. Weigel added, Butch and Suni are fully trained. They’re capable and current with EVA (spacewalks), with robotics, with all the things we need them to do.”

The decision on how to handle the situation with Boeing’s Starliner, and when to return Wilmore and Williams to Earth will need to happen soon. Even with past contingency plans in place to ensure there is enough food and supplies for an extended stay, those resources are not unlimited.

“While they’re up there, we have extra crew, we have extra hands, and they can do a lot more work. But they’re also using up more consumables, more supplies,” explained Bowersox. “At some point, we need to bring those folks home and get back to a normal crew size on the ISS.”
