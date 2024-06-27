SpaceX Wins $843M NASA Contract To Build A Deorbit Vehicle That Will Destroy ISS





Former President Ronald Reagan approved a budget in 1984 for the development and deployment of the space station. During the years between 1984 and 1993, the ISS was designed, with elements of the Station being constructed in the late 80s throughout the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe. It was not until 1998 that the elements of the new ISS began being taken into low-Earth orbit to begin construction.





Since 2000, when the first crew arrived on the ISS, more than 270 astronauts have visited the space station to perform science experiments and other research. Now, with SpaceX having formally been awarded with the contract to build the spacecraft that will deorbit the ISS in 2030, the iconic and historic space station’s ultimate demise becomes more of a reality, as NASA and its international partners transition to a future of commercial destinations.





