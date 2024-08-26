Boeing Is Humiliated And Embarrassed After NASA Opts For SpaceX To Rescue Astronauts





This past Saturday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced the difficult decision to return Williams and WIlmore back to Earth on a SpaceX space capsule, instead of the Starliner capsule they arrived on. The decision includes Starliner making its return to Earth unmanned sometime next month.





During the press conference, Nelson made it clear that Boeing had been working “very hard” to provide NASA with the necessary data to make the decision. Following the announcement, a Boeing employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed embarrassment and humiliation over the decision.

"NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February."@SenBillNelson and agency experts are discussing today's decision on NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. Watch live with us: https://t.co/M2ODFmLuTj pic.twitter.com/J2qvwOW4mU — NASA (@NASA) August 24, 2024