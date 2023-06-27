BMW Teases 2025 M5 Touring Hybrid V8 Performance Wagon Cranking 738 HP
BMW teases its next high-performance car with its future generation M5. The new M5 is slated to start undergoing test drives on public roads, BMW proving grounds, and racetracks around the world very soon.
BMW is well-known for its luxury vehicles. The German motor vehicle manufacturer has been producing vehicles since 1928, after purchasing Fahzeugfabrik Eisenach, and expanded into the sports car and luxury car business in the 1930s. The company has since become synonymous with luxury sports automobiles. Now, the company has officially announced it is working on a new edition to its popular M5 line.
BMW M5 Sedan, a Touring variant, will feature a newly designed and developed partially electrified drive system. It is being developed and tested by BMW M GmbH, formerly known as BMW Motorsport GmbH, which facilitates BMW's racing program. The M-typical performance characteristics and tuned chassis technology are being "refined with innovative systems to facilitate driving dynamics and agility at a level unique in this class vehicle," according to a company press release.
"We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars," adds Dirk Hacker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH.
The company first released its M5 Touring in 1992 and was based on the BMW M5 Sedan. In 2007, BMW M GmbH added a Touring variant to the fourth-generation BMW M5. The new generation M5 Touring will be the company's second M model to adopt a PHEV setup after the XM.
Car and Driver reported that it heard the M5 will only be offered with the same high-output electric motor as the BMW XM performance SUV. The XM uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with electric motors. It is also said it will be offered with rear-wheel steering, optional 22-inch wheels, and a large range of drive modes.
BMW has stated the new M5 Touring wagon will not be released until next year. So, stay tuned for more information regarding this luxury sports wagon.