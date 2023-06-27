CATEGORIES
home News

BMW Teases 2025 M5 Touring Hybrid V8 Performance Wagon Cranking 738 HP

by Tim SweezyTuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT
hero bmw m5 under cover
BMW teases its next high-performance car with its future generation M5. The new M5 is slated to start undergoing test drives on public roads, BMW proving grounds, and racetracks around the world very soon.

BMW is well-known for its luxury vehicles. The German motor vehicle manufacturer has been producing vehicles since 1928, after purchasing Fahzeugfabrik Eisenach, and expanded into the sports car and luxury car business in the 1930s. The company has since become synonymous with luxury sports automobiles. Now, the company has officially announced it is working on a new edition to its popular M5 line.

bmw m5 rear third

The future BMW M5 Sedan, a Touring variant, will feature a newly designed and developed partially electrified drive system. It is being developed and tested by BMW M GmbH, formerly known as BMW Motorsport GmbH, which facilitates BMW's racing program. The M-typical performance characteristics and tuned chassis technology are being "refined with innovative systems to facilitate driving dynamics and agility at a level unique in this class vehicle," according to a company press release.

"We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars," adds Dirk Hacker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH.

The company first released its M5 Touring in 1992 and was based on the BMW M5 Sedan. In 2007, BMW M GmbH added a Touring variant to the fourth-generation BMW M5. The new generation M5 Touring will be the company's second M model to adopt a PHEV setup after the XM.

bmw m5 rear view

Insiders are saying the M5 Touring wagon version will be made available in the US, and BMW has already confirmed it will use an adaptation of the plug-in hybrid V8 which debuted in the XM model. It is believed to have a combined output of around 718-738hp.

Car and Driver reported that it heard the M5 will only be offered with the same high-output electric motor as the BMW XM performance SUV. The XM uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with electric motors. It is also said it will be offered with rear-wheel steering, optional 22-inch wheels, and a large range of drive modes.

BMW has stated the new M5 Touring wagon will not be released until next year. So, stay tuned for more information regarding this luxury sports wagon.
Tags:  Automobiles, BMW, electric-vehicles, m5, sports-car
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment